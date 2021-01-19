Tandav: Elegant Saree Lessons From Dimple Kapadia Aka Anuradha Kishore Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The political drama series, Tandav, which has Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sunil Grover, and Gauahar Khan among others in the lead, can be viewed on Amazon Prime. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the series is about the race to become the next PM (Prime Minister) with the left and centrist politics as the main theme. A political thriller, Tandav received mixed reviews but Dimple Kapadia as Anuradha Kishore is highly praised. A senior politician and a close associate of the three-time Prime Minister, Devki Nandan (Tigmanshu Dhulia), Dimple Kapadia gave an enthralling performance as a woman challenging the son of Devki Nandan, Samar Pratap (Saif Ali Khan) on his own turf. Apart from her riveting performance, Dimple Kapadia's sarees in the series are also worth-noticing. While she draped handloom sarees in the series, she redefined a politician's look with meticulous fashion sensibility. Here are our favourite saree picks of the actress.

Dimple Kapadia's Elephant Motifs Saree

The Tenet actress wore a saree that was ivory-hued and accentuated by elaborate elephant motifs on the border. It was a stunning saree, which she teamed with a matching ivory blouse. She accessorised her look with yellow and red bangles. She also upped her look with an elegant watch and the pearl studs accessorised her look. She wore the signature beads necklace, which she wore in almost every frame of the series. The makeup was light with a natural pink lip shade, subtle kohl, and a tiny bindi. The wavy bun completed her look.

Dimple Kapadia's Grey Handwoven Saree

Dimple Kapadia also draped a grey handloom saree, which was simple and absolutely formal. It was a muted number with two shades of grey - dark and light. The saree was gracefully-draped and she again teamed her look with glass bangles. The beads neckpieces notched up her look and so did the pearl studs. The makeup was enhanced by nude-toned lip shade, subtle kohl, and a tiny black bindi. The wavy highlighted bun completed her look.

Dimple Kapadia's Light Golden And Rust Saree

The actress also wore a light-golden and rust saree, which was draped conservatively. She was a vision in her saree that was light-golden with zari accents and featured rust-hued piping border. Her styling was pretty much the same with dainty studs and a ring. The makeup was simply done and with colourful glass bangles and a watch, Dimple Kapadia as Anuradha Kishore looked convincing as a politician.

Dimple Kapadia's Cream And Gold Saree

As a politician, Dimple Kapadia's sarees were definitely in tune with the sensibilities but she made a point of draping elegant and minimal saree. While giving a speech, she wore a saree that was cream-hued with golden leaf patterns and striped yellow and blue border. She elevated her look with a beads neckpiece but this time, her printed spectacles also caught our attention. The makeup and hairstyle look was the same.

Dimple Kapadia's Green Saree

This was one of our favourite saree looks of Dimple Kapadia from the series, Tandav. For one of the scenes, she wore a silk handloom saree of leaf-green colour. She looked graceful in her saree and this time, notched up her look with a pearl necklace and glass bangles. The saree was plain-hued and Dimple paired it with a cream blouse.

So, which saree look of Dimple Kapadia's did you like the most from Tandav? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Stills From Amazon Prime/Tandav