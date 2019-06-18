ENGLISH

    Twinkle Khanna Notches Up Her Airport Look With This Quirky Tee And A Printed Side Bag

    By
    |
    Twinkle Khanna Fashion

    Twinkle Khanna was spotted at the airport earlier in the day and she gave us a quirky and simple airport look. Her outfit was fuss-free and Mrs Funnybones made use of wardrobe basics. It was an impeccable look. Let's decode her outfit and look of the day.

    So, Twinkle wore a white tee, which featured a quirky and vibrant graphic print. She paired it with dark blue denims and a beige full-sleeved coat, which colour-blocked her attire. Her quirky tee had all our attention. Well, Twinkle's look was easy to ace and she teamed her ensemble with white sports shoes to notch up the comfort quotient.

    Twinkle Khanna Style

    The actress carried a printed side bag with her and accessorised her look with vibrant green and soft gold bangles. She wore dark shades and the make-up was enhanced by a matte light pink lip shade and dewy tones. The wavy tresses rounded out her airport avatar. Twinkle looked amazing. What do you think about this airport look of hers? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 18:06 [IST]
