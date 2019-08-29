Twinkle Khanna Has A Comfortable Outfit Idea For Long Informal Events

ENGLISH

    Twinkle Khanna recently attended an exhibition and she wore an absolutely comfortable outfit. The actress and author wore a classy jumpsuit and gave us a fashion goal of the day. Her styling was minimally done too. So, let's decode her look, which caught our attention.

    So, Twinkle Khanna wore a collared jumpsuit that was a bit towards the laidback side. It seemed like a perfect ensemble for long events or a casual cafe outing with friends. Her attire was accentuated by a flared silhouette but the statement brown belt gave her ensemble a structured touch. Dipped in a shade of bluish-grey, her jumpsuit was something we wish we had.

    The Baadshah actress accessorised her look with chic metallic bangles, which went well with her attire. She carried a black leather bag with her. The makeup was dewy-toned with contoured cheekbones, a pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Well, Mrs Funnybones author looked awesome. So, what do you think about Twinkle Khanna's look and attire? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Thursday, August 29, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
