Khaali Peeli: Ananya Panday Flaunts Her Cool Style While Ishaan Khatter Gives Fierce Look In Denims Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by Maqbool Khan, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli is all set to release soon. Recently, the filmmakers unveiled the first look and the teaser of the film and it has taken the internet on fire. The first look of the film shows Ishaan Khatter giving a fierce look in a denim attire while Ananya Panday flaunting her chic style in a cool attire as she posed sitting on the top of the yellow car. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

So, Ananya Panday was decked up in a quarter-sleeved white-hued jacket, which was accentuated by multi-hued (mostly brown colour) intricate prints. Her jacket had an attached cap and she teamed it with light-blue denim shorts, which featured ripped ends. Matching with the colour of the car, the actress completed her look with a pair of yellow shoes. She accessorised her look with multiple silver-toned bracelets and a ring. Ananya let loose her side-parted highlighted straight tresses and slightly curled the ends. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, a tiny nose ring, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter sported a half-sleeved classic-collar midnight-blue denim shirt, that featured white buttons and side pocket. He teamed his shirt with lighter shade of denim jeans and completed his look with white shoes. The actor upped his look with a green-stone detailed ring and wrapped a red printed cloth on another hand. With short beard and curly hair, he rounded out his look.

Describing their characters, Ananya and Ishaan shared the teaser of the film on their Instagram feed with quirky caption. Ananya wrote. 'Khaali Peeli Chale toh तीखी छुरी, phate toh धमाका! Bole toh बवाल hai yeh ladki Bachke rehna nahi toh #KhaaliPeeli lafda ho jaayega Directed by @macriaan Coming soon!'.

While Ishaan captioned it as, 'Shaano ki बस्ती mein aa rela hai ik डेढ़ शाना! Chal abb batti bujha, aur dekh #KhaaliPeeli ka गरमा गरम teaser Directed by @macriaan. Coming soon.'

So, what do you think about their outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Ananya Panday