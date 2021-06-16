Ananya Panday And Her Dog Flash Give Twinning Moment In Red As They Pose For Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 Calendar Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Popular photographer Dabboo Ratnani's calendar photoshoot is one of the most anticipated photoshoots in Bollywood, featuring the top stars as well as the newbies flaunting their stunning looks. The ace photographer is now back to launch his 2021 calendar and the pictures of the celebrities from the photoshoot are already doing rounds on social media. From Sunny Leone to Vicky Kaushal, many stars posted their looks from the calendar shoot and we're all stunned by it. Recently, Ananya Panday's look from the shoot got viral and we can say that it's the cutest picture you'll see on the internet today. Dressed in a printed chic attire, the Khaali Peeli actress looked super cool as she posed with her four-pawed friend Flash. So, let us take a closer look at the picture and decode her attire.

So, for Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 Calendar photoshoot, Ananya Panday got decked up in a strappy plunging-neckline midnight-blue bralette top, which she teamed with light-blue denim shorts. The Student Of The Year 2 actress topped off her bralette with a quarter-sleeved red shirt-type jacket that was accentuated by grey accents. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she styled her shirt in an off-shoulder way from one shoulder and looked ultra-cool. Ananya went jewellery-free.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, oodles of highlighter, and pale pink lipstick, spruced up her look. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and looked pretty.

Ananya Panday definitely rocked the photoshoot but it was her dog Flash, who was the cutest element and made the shot even more interesting. Matching to Ananya's jacket, Flash was also seen wearing a printed handkerchief and together they gave a twinning moment. Apart from it, the vibrant lights and the trees in the background, gave perfect view.

Talking about her photoshoot with her Dog, Ananya captioned the picture as, 'Flash stealing my signature pose 🤪🐶 #DabbooRatnaniCalendar2021'.

So, what do you think about this look and picture of Ananya Panday from the calendar photoshoot? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Dabboo Ratnani

