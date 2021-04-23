Just In
Ananya Panday’s Multicolour Sweatshirt Or Tamannaah Bhatia’s Pink Co-ords, Whose Tie-Dye Outfit Is Prettier?
Tie-dye fashion trend has taken the fashion world by storm. Each day, some or the other celebrity is seen making a huge statement in their different tie-dye outfits. Recently, it was Ananya Panday and Tamannaah Bhatia, who flaunted their tie-dye numbers and made heads turn as they arrived at the Mumbai airport. While Ananya pulled off sporty look in a multicolour sweatshirt, Tamannaah, on the other hand, looked chic and stylish in rose-pink co-ords. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it for goals.
Ananya Panday In A Multicolour Tie-Dye Sweatshirt
Ananya Panday sported a full-sleeved oversized tie-dye sweatshirt, which was accentuated by multicolour patterns. Her sweatshirt also featured an attached cap at the back and she teamed it with ankle-length black bottoms. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress completed her look with a pair of white sports shoes and carried a brown-hued handbag. She let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and wrapped up her look with glasses and white mask.
Tamannaah Bhatia In Rose-Pink Tie-Dye Co-ords
Tamannaah Bhatia looked chic and pretty in her rose-pink tie-dye co-ord set. The set consisted of a full-sleeved knotted crop top and matching high-waist loose trousers. She completed her look with a pair of stylish grey sports shoes and upped her look with a black and white clutch purse. The Baahubali actress pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low ponytail and rounded out her look with kohled eyes, mascara, and black printed mask.
So, what do you think about these tie-dye outfits of Ananya Panday and Tamannaah Bhatia? Let us know that in the comment section.