ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ananya Panday’s Multicolour Sweatshirt Or Tamannaah Bhatia’s Pink Co-ords, Whose Tie-Dye Outfit Is Prettier?

    By
    |

    Tie-dye fashion trend has taken the fashion world by storm. Each day, some or the other celebrity is seen making a huge statement in their different tie-dye outfits. Recently, it was Ananya Panday and Tamannaah Bhatia, who flaunted their tie-dye numbers and made heads turn as they arrived at the Mumbai airport. While Ananya pulled off sporty look in a multicolour sweatshirt, Tamannaah, on the other hand, looked chic and stylish in rose-pink co-ords. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it for goals.

    Ananya Panday In A Multicolour Tie-Dye Sweatshirt

    Ananya Panday sported a full-sleeved oversized tie-dye sweatshirt, which was accentuated by multicolour patterns. Her sweatshirt also featured an attached cap at the back and she teamed it with ankle-length black bottoms. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress completed her look with a pair of white sports shoes and carried a brown-hued handbag. She let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and wrapped up her look with glasses and white mask.

    Tamannaah Bhatia In Rose-Pink Tie-Dye Co-ords

    Tamannaah Bhatia looked chic and pretty in her rose-pink tie-dye co-ord set. The set consisted of a full-sleeved knotted crop top and matching high-waist loose trousers. She completed her look with a pair of stylish grey sports shoes and upped her look with a black and white clutch purse. The Baahubali actress pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low ponytail and rounded out her look with kohled eyes, mascara, and black printed mask.

    So, what do you think about these tie-dye outfits of Ananya Panday and Tamannaah Bhatia? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More ANANYA PANDAY News

    Story first published: Friday, April 23, 2021, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 23, 2021
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close