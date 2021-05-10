Just In
On 2 Years Of Student Of The Year 2, Fashion Lessons From Ananya Panday And Tara Sutaria From The Film
Directed by Punit Malhotra, Student Of The Year 2 is a sequel to Karan Johar's 2012 film Student Of The Year. The second franchise starred Tiger Shroff as the male lead and introduced two fresh faces Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The film gave a good start to the debutantes' career and today, they have successfully secured their places in the industry. In the film, the two girls not only showed their acting skills but also impressed us with their fashion picks. Their sartorial choices inspired many young ladies and college girls. So, today, as SOTY 2 completes its 2 years in the industry, here are a few fashion lessons from the actresses from the film.
1. Ananya Panday’s Knotted T-shirt And Long Skirt
Ananya Panday's outfit was simple yet chic and it's something that we all can ace effortlessly. She picked a peach-hued plain loose T-shirt and tied a knot at the waist that turned her T-shirt into a crop top. The actress teamed it with a high-waist black long flared skirt and looked pretty as ever. She let loose her tresses and wrapped up her look with minimal makeup.
2. Ananya Panday’s Little Black Dress
Little black dress has always been in the trend and Ananya Panday just raised the fashion quotient with her little black dress. She donned a sleeveless V-shaped neckline frock-style mini dress, which was made up of net-fabric. Her dress featured floral accents on the bodice and striped patterns below the waist. She accessorised her look with a few bangles and let loose her mid-parted straight tresses. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look.
3. Tara Sutaria’s Yellow Dress With Denim Jacket
With this look of hers, Tara Sutaria lessoned us on how one can pull off and style simple dress with just a layer of jacket over it. She sported a plain yellow bodycon mini dress and topped it off with a full-sleeved stylish denim jacket. Her jacket was accentuated by white dots and pockets. The hoop earrings and golden bracelets upped her look. Tara left her mid-parted tresses loose and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, and light lip shade.
4. Tara Sutaria’s Lehenga With Contrast Dupatta
Tara Sutaria looked extremely beautiful in a yellow and green-hued lehenga, which was accentuated by shimmer accents and embroidered pastel-pink striped patterns. She teamed her lehenga with a sleeveless sweetheart-neckline matching-patterned bralette and draped a contrast dark-pink dupatta on her neck. The actress notched up her look with gold-toned earrings and bracelet. She let loose her mid-parted curled locks and enhanced her look with filled brows, smokey eyes, and light pink lipstick.
So, what do you think about these outfits of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: T-Series YouTube