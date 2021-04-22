7 Beauty Lessons You Can Learn From Tara Sutaria’s Instagram Feed Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Tara Sutaria might be just a few films old but the way she has been acing makeup looks and hairstyles, makes us believe that she is not less than a beauty expert we all need to take tips from. Whenever the actress shares any post on her Instagram, she surely makes a big statement, either with her eye shadow, or glossy pout, or hairdo. From showing simplicity to raising glam quotient to flaunting glowing skin, each picture of hers shells out major goals and it inspires us to take beauty lessons from her. So, here we have curated 7 beauty lessons that you can learn from Tara Sutaria's Instagram feed. Take a look.

1. Glitter Is Always Better What can be better than glitter to steal all the attention and to make yourself stand out at the parties and functions! A little bit of shimmer on your eyes will not only add sparkle to your look but will also enhance your overall look. Select a neutral shade for a simple day look and for night events and just like Tara Sutaria, go for golden eye shadow or pick some bold colour to up the drama. 2. The Magic Of Glowing Skin Tara Sutaria is a pro at making statements with her glowing skin without any makeup. We have often seen her flaunting illuminated look or showing her natural glow in the pictures. And it's all because of her proper skin-care routine. No doubt, the actress has naturally beautiful skin but to maintain that glow, she follows a proper routine. Her glowing skin beckons us to invest in better skin-care products. 3. When In Doubt, Get Glossy Pout It's hard to ignore glosses. So, while you are running late for office or for a party, instead of wasting time in getting the winged eyeliner right, you can just apply a glossy lipstick or a lip gloss to pump up your look. Also, since keeping lips hydrated is very important, you can apply the gloss repetitively. 4. Focus On Only One Feature If you've ever paid attention to Tara Sutaria's makeup looks, you would notice that she always focuses on only one feature. If she goes for smoky eyes or popping eye shadow hues, she keeps the rest of her look simple and minimal. That's how her looks are always eye-catching, balanced, and not messy. 5. Beauty Is In Simplicity Like we discussed above, a naturally beautiful skin doesn't need any makeup. When you embrace simplicity, you no longer cosmetics as such. By paying good attention to your skin-care routine, you can naturally enhance your beauty. And for the inspiration, we have Tara Sutaria's pictures, where she is seen flaunting her natural beauty and simple looks. 6. A High Ponytail Makes A Huge Statement A high ponytail is always attractive and cute. A high ponytail is that hairstyle, which can make a huge statement, whether at the gym or at the party. However, for party look, just like Tara Sutaria, you can add waves or curls to your ponytail to elevate the look or you can even style it with bangs and fringes. 7. Give Some Love To Lower Lashes And Lash Line Too Whenever we do our eye makeup, we mostly go for eye shadow on our lids, kohl on our waterline, eyeliner on the upper lash line, and mascara to upper eye lashes. And then we're done! We often or mostly ignore our lower lashes and lower lash line. Tara Sutaria makes us notice that lower features of your eyes too need equal attention and love. So, next time, when you are doing your makeup, do not forget to apply mascara to your lower eye lashes as well and eyeliner and eye shadow to your lower lash line.

So, what do you think is the best beauty lesson from Tara Sutaria's Instagram feed? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Tara Sutaria's Instagram