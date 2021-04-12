Tara Sutaria’s Dreamy Pastel Pink Wedding Lehenga Is On Every 2021 Bride’s Wishlist; Know It’s Price Inside! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Every time we think about Tara Sutaria and her beauty, we can only imagine how beautiful she will look as a bride! Though the actress has no plans on getting married soon but there have been numerous times when she gave us stunning bridal fashion moments. In her many photoshoots, we have seen Tara shelling out bridal goals in her perfect lehengas but the recent lehenga of hers is nothing less than a dream. It was a pastel pink expensive designer lehenga, which the Tadap actress picked for her latest shoot and she looked gorgeous. Her pretty dreamy lehenga is exactly what bridal dreams are made of. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and decode it.

So, in the latest pictures, Tara Sutaria was seen dressed like a princess in a pastel pink bridal lehenga, which came from the ace designer Anita Dongre's bridal couture and costs INR 5.7 Lakh. Her hand-painted number was accentuated by pretty motifs and intricate patterns inspired by mystical forests. The signature gota patti hand embroidery and embellishments with dori, pearls, zari, zardosi, and sequins made her lehenga look even more beautiful. However, black and yellow coloured duck-shaped prints adorning her attire, were the most eye-catching part about her lehenga. Styled by Meagan Concessio, the Ek Villain 2 actress teamed it with a sleeveless matching blouse that featured plunging neckline. She draped an equally-lovely embroidered dupatta over her both shoulders from the back, like a cape and completed her look with a pair of heels.

Tara Sutaria accessorised her look with a green-pearls detailed silver-toned maang tikka, a pair of earrings, a heavy choker necklace, bracelets, and rings that came from the label Hazoorilal. She pulled back her mid-parted highlighted tresses into a side low bun and accentuated it with two pink-coloured fresh flowers. On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, golden and black smoky eyeshadow, oodles of mascara, pink blush, and pink lip liner spruced up her bridal look.

Tara Sutaria looked like an epitome of beauty in her ravishing designer lehenga. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.