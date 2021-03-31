Tara Sutaria Flaunts Her Glowing Skin And Bronzed Shimmer Makeup Look And We Can’t Stop Admiring Her Beauty! Skin Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Tara Sutaria has always been our favourite Bollywood beauty. Apart from melting our hearts with her sweet voice and charisma, the actress also masters in acing gorgeous makeup looks. Actually, even if she goes for a no makeup look, she still looks stunning and all thanks to her beautiful natural glowing skin. Talking about her skin, recently, Tara shared a couple of pictures on Instagram from her latest photoshoot, where she was seen flaunting her bronzed glowing skin and exuding summer vibes. She layered it with a shimmer makeup look that upped her glowing look. So, let us take a closer look at her shiny skin and makeup and talk about it in detail.

So, in the pictures, Tara Sutaria was seen showing her glowing skin and looking very alluring. Her skin was highlighted by a golden glow while the bronzed effect with high shimmer makeup, enhanced the look of her skin. Coming to her makeup, well, the Ek Villain 2 actress sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. As for base, she opted for luminous foundation to add that perfect glow. Her brows were perfectly filled and well-defined. She went for a copper eye shadow and applied it all over her lids and crease. Tara topped it off with a gloss that added radiance to her look. She then coated her eyelashes with mascara and pink lipstick with lip gloss. The soft blush on her highlighted cheekbones rounded out her shimmering avatar.

Tara Sutaria looked super stunning and she teamed her wow makeup look with a light beige-hued buttoned-down attire. She let the upper buttons open that added to the oomph factor. The Tadap actress let loose her highlighted cascading waves and brushed them back to make way for her fancy and chunky golden earrings to shine.

So, what do you think about this sizzling look of Tara Sutaria? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Tara Sutaria's Instagram