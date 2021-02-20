Tara Sutaria Turns Most Beautiful Bride And Exudes Sheer Elegance In INR 3.1 Lakh Classic Embellished Lehenga Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Tara Sutaria has never failed to impress us with her fashion sense and style but it's her ethnic looks, that attracts us the most. There have been many times when the actress has showed off her love for traditional clothes and won our hearts. However, her latest look is what we just can't take our eyes off from. Recently, Tara had a photo shoot for one of the brands and with her gorgeous pictures, she left us absolutely stunned. Dressed in a classic heavily embellished lehenga, the Marjaavaan actress looked gorgeous as a bride and exuded sheer elegance in it. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and decode it.

So, for her latest photo shoot, Tara Sutaria was dolled up in an extremely beautiful ivory heavuly embellished lehenga, which was accentuated by detailed hand embroidered patterns of mystical forests. It also featured signature craft of gotta patti along with pretty embellishments of dori, pearlm zardosi, sequins, and zari. Styled by Meagan Concessio, she teamed her heavy lehenga with a half-sleeved plunging-neckline same-patterned choli and draped a sheer dupatta over her hair bun. Tara's this spectacular bridal lehenga came from the noted designer Anita Dongre's stunning collections and costs INR 3.1 Lakh. She completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with heavy jewellery from Hazoorilal. The Student Of The Year 2 actress opted for a maang tikka, a pair of jhumkis, a statement choker, a plunging necklace, kadas, and rings, that had green, white and red pearls detailing along with stone work.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Tara sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick pointed brows, black kohl, shimmering pink eyeshadow, mascara, winged eyeliner, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade, elevated her traditional look. The Ek Villain 2 actress pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat low bun and looked elegant.

We absolutely loved this heavily embellished lehenga of Tara Sutaria. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pics Source- Instagram