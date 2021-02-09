Just In
Tara Sutaria Looks Amazing In Her Ivory Embroidered Suit; You Can Wear It For Festive Events
Tara Sutaria looked awesome as ever in her white silk suit. She looked radiant in her ethnic suit and her styling was done impeccably. So, if you are stepping out for a festive occasion or a light formal occasion, this is the traditional outfit for you. We have decoded her ensemble for you.
So, Tara Sutaria wore a gorgeous suit that consisted of a kurta and pyjamas. Her kurta was full-sleeved and featured chikankari embroidery and intricate patterns. Her kurta was embellished with floral accents. She paired her kurta with silk pyjamas, which went well with her kurta. We totally loved this combination and Tara teamed her ensemble with ivory sandals, which were from Aprajita Toor. She looked radiant in her ethnic attire.
The actress carried a white-hued mask with her and notched up her look with heavy silver danglers, which went well with her look. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, glossy matte pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted long tresses completed her look. Tara Sutaria looked amazing. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.