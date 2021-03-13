Tara Sutaria Raises The Glam Makeup Quotient With Her Gorgeous Illuminated Look Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

New generation actress Tara Sutaria may be a few films old but the way she has been raising the makeup bar with her each look, she has definitely been ruling the glam industry. Especially during these days as she has been actively getting so many photoshoots done, she has been acing different makeup looks. It was just a couple of days ago, when the Tadap actress treated us with her black and white pictures on Instagram, flaunting sleek hair and defined eye make-up and now she is all out there taking glam quotient notches higher with her illuminated look. Her make-up was shiny, that was highlighted by flawless lustrous base and glossy pink lips.

It was amazingly done by her makeup artist The Makeup Maven while her stylist Meagan Concessio complemented her stunning look with earthy-toned crop top and pants. Her blonde highlighted hair seemed wet with cascading waves. Overall, her look was on-point and we couldn't take our eyes off her glamorous makeup look. If you're willing to copy the similar glossy look, here's step-by-step guide of how you can recreate it.

What you need

• Illuminating primer

• Illuminating foundation

• Concealer

• Blush

• Highlighter

• Rusted rose eye shadow

• Eyebrow pencil

• Mascara

• Black eye pencil

• Pink lip liner

• Pale pink lipstick

• Lip glow oil

• Bronzer

• Setting powder

• Setting spray

• Beauty blender

• Fluffy eye shadow brush

• Bronzer brush

• Blush brush

• Highlighter brush

Steps to follow

• This step is going to set the right tone for the illuminated base. So, take a little bit of illuminating primer and apply it on the high points of your face. Blend it properly using beauty blender or your fingertips.

• Now, apply the illuminating foundation on your face and blend it in using the damp beauty blender. You can also use the normal foundation to mattify the area you don't want to shine.

• To highlight your under-eye area and conceal any dark circles, apply the concealer under your eyes and blend it in using the same beauty blender.

• Immediately apply setting powder to set the concealer in place.

• Dip the bronzer brush in the bronzer, tap off the excess and bronze your forehead and cheekbones.

• Now apply the blush on your cheekbones, using the blush brush.

• Use the eyebrow pencil to fill in your eyebrows.

• Moving on to the eyes, apply some concealer on your eyes and blend it well using your fingertips.

• Take the rusted rose eye shadow on the fluffy eyeshadow brush and apply it all over your lids. You can apply the second layer of the eye shadow if you want the colour to be more intense.

• Apply the same eye shadow on the crease part and drag it to your lower lash line as well.

• Now take the black eye pencil and apply it on your waterline.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eyelashes.

• Line your lips using the pink lip liner.

• Apply pale pink lipstick on your lips and top it off with gloss or lip glow oil.

• Lastly, apply the highlighter on your cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.

• To set everything in place, spritz some setting spray on your face.

So, what do you think about this make-up look of Tara Sutaria? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Tara Sutaria's Instagram