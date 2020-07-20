Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Ishaan Khatter Twin In Tuxedo In Fun Poster Of Phone Bhoot Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

It's been almost six months since we all have been quarantining due to coronavirus pandemic. During these months, the theatres areshut and so no film is getting released on the big screen. The theatres are still not opened owing to safety protocol but the films now are getting released on digital platforms. Recently, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram feed to announce her upcoming horror-comedy film titled Phone Bhoot by sharing a fun poster, which also featured Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In the poster, the three were seen twinning in black tuxedo and giving surprised expressions. So, let us take a close look at their suits and decode it.

So, speaking about Katrina Kaif, let's talk about her attire first. Katrina exuded boss lady vibes in her black tuxedo. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved open-front black blazer and matching pants. She layered her blazer with a classic white shirt and tucked a black bow-tie on it. The actress completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels and let loose her side-parted sleek tresses. Slight contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look.

On the other hand, the boys Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi too sported the black tuxedo. While Ishaan upped his look with a maroon bow-tie, Siddhant notched up his look with a black bow-tie. Ishaan completed his look with a pair of black shoes while Siddhant opted for black and white shoes. With stubble beard, the actors rounded out their look.

Sharing the first look of the film, Katrina captioned the picture as, 'The one stop shop for all bhoot related problems #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021'. Well, judging from the caption, the actress also gave us a hint that the film might have theatrical release.

What do you think about their suits and their quirky poses? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Katrina Kaif