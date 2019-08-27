Siddhant Chaturvedi Looks Dapper In A Wrap Styled Kurta And Draped Layered Pants

ENGLISH

    Ever since his successful Bollywood debut in Ranveer Singh-starrer, Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi has gained a lot of recognition and enjoys massive fan following. The actor's Instagram account is flooded with dashing pictures and we can safely say that he is a budding style icon. Recently, Siddhant attended a Pro Kabaddi event where he was seen in a unique layered attire by Antar-Agni by Ujjawal Dubey. His ensemble seemed perfect for wedding functions. Let's take a look at it and decode the outfit.

    So, Siddhant Chaturvedi opted for a wrap styled stone grey cotton viscose kurta, which he teamed with a long full-sleeved matching jacket. The kurta was accentuated by mandarin collar and side-button placket. He teamed it with draped and layered pants, which gave his look an ethnic-modern touch. Styled by Akshay Tyagi, Siddhant paired his ensemble with black pointed toe brown shoes by Joe Shu. Well, with each outfit of his, Siddhant Chaturvedi is only upping his fashion quotient. He is the style role model, we believe discerning stylish men of today need.

    We loved this unique combination and it is absolutely ideal for traditional occasions. What do you think about this ethnic-modern combination? Drop your thoughts in the comment section.

