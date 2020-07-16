On Katrina Kaif’s Birthday, The Actress Who Inspires Confidence With Her Fashionable Looks Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Amid coronavirus pandemic which has forced all of us to stay at home, Katrina Kaif's Instagram has been among the positive when it comes to celebrity Instagram feeds. She keeps us updated about regular household chores and reminds us how to stay happy. Even before the lockdown happened, Katrina Kaif's event looks have been about confidence other than on-point fashion. In other words, her fashion has always reflected confidence and a spirit of a person, who can slay it in any outfit. Born on 16th July 1983, today on her birthday, we have decoded her most confident fashion looks. Take a look.

Katrina Kaif's Black Corset Dress

With a piercing gaze and the wind-swept tresses, Katrina Kaif took our breath away for the IIFA photoshoot. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actress flaunted a black dress, which came from the label Rasario. It was a sleeveless dress that featured a corset bodice with sheer accents. The dress was structured and certainly figure-flattering. Her makeup was dewy with pink lip shade and dewy contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The messy side-swept tresses completed her look.

Katrina Kaif's Silver Glittery Dress

Katrina Kaif looked absolutely impressive as was dressed to kill for the VoguexNykaa fashion event. The dress was sleeveless and featured a plunging neckline. Styled by Anaita Adajania, Katrina Kaif was a vision to behold. Her dress was designed by Ashish Gupta and it was accentuated by intricate silver embellished details - a perfect party dress. She accessorised her look with ruby drop earrings. Her nails were painted black and the makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and dewy light pink lip shade and the wet tresses rounded out her avatar.

Katrina Kaif's Red Saree

For one of the occasions, Katrina Kaif upped her fashion game with a saree. She was styled by Tanya Ghavri and her saree was designed by Anita Dongre. Splashed in the deep red hue, her saree featured a sprinkle of blue floral accents. The saree was draped in a nivi style and she paired her saree with a red sleeveless blouse. The actress notched up her look with pearl chandelier earrings. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, a tiny red bindi, and dark kohl. The middle-parted long tresses completed her look.

Katrina Kaif's Red Pantsuit

Well, red seems to be the favourite colour of Katrina Kaif. The diva wore a red pantsuit once for the IIFA event. She looked gorgeous in her red pantsuit, which was enhanced by textured accents and full-sleeved. Her pantsuit was backless and featured glittering straps. It was an intimidating bold outfit but Katrina pulled it off so effortlessly. Her pantsuit was designed by Julien Macdonald and she was styled by Tanya Ghavri. She upped her look with chic earrings and rings. The makeup was enhanced by light pink lip shade and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The side-parted long sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Katrina Kaif's Black Lehenga

Katrina Kaif left us breathless with her black lehenga as she walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra. The actress looked resplendent in her outfit that consisted of a black sleeveless blouse and flared skirt. The blouse featured a plunging neckline and the skirt was accentuated by intricate silver floral accents. The border of her black skirt was elaborate. She notched up her look with a heavy neckpiece that was studded with emerald stones and earrings. Her makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses wrapped up her look.

Happy birthday, Katrina Kaif!