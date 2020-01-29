January 2020 Fashion Edit: Katrina Kaif's Fashion Was About Denims, Saris, And Fuss-Free Casuals

Katrina Kaif's Skirt And Top Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle to wish her sister, Isabelle Kaif on her birthday. Both the gorgeous siblings wore skirt and top and twinned. Katrina Kaif played with classic contrasts by pairing her black top with a midi and flowy white skirt. She paired it with flats and her makeup was absolutely natural and fuss-free. The actress completed her look with a ponytail.

Katrina Kaif's Sporty Outfit Katrina Kaif can always give us serious gym wear goals. The dazzling diva wore a Reebok by Pyer Moss outfit that consisted of a cropped full-sleeved blouse and pyjamas. Her makeup was beautifully done with nude-toned touches and soft pink lip shade. The wet tresses accentuated her look and gave her look a sassy effect.

Katrina Kaif's Blue Sari Katrina Kaif also took to her social media handle to announce about her upcoming film, Sooryavanshi, which also stars Akshay Kumar. She wore a blue sari in the picture and we absolutely loved her sari as it was lightweight and gave us summer fashion goals. She teamed it with an embellished blouse and her makeup was marked by dewy touches. The side-swept wind-swept tresses completed her look.

Katrina Kaif's White Sweater Katrina Kaif's white sweater look certainly gave us winter fashion-worthy goals. She wore a warm, white-hued polo-neck sweater that we thought was a knitted delight. Her sweater was something we wished we had in our wardrobes. The makeup was totally fresh with pink lip shade and light eye makeup. The wet tresses rounded out her avatar.

Katrina Kaif's Ivory Sari For the Umang 2020 event, Katrina Kaif slayed it in an ivory Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari that was embellished with mirror work and lightweight fabric. She teamed her sari with an embellished blouse. The actress upped her look with dainty drop earrings and sparkling bangles. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and middle-parted wavy tresses.

Katrina Kaif's Denim Jumpsuit Katrina Kaif's denim jumpsuit at The Forgotten Army event also made heads turn. It was one of the most talked-about outfit of the month as it was a beautiful mix of casual and formal. With this attire, she also made a strong case for denim ensembles. She paired it with nude-toned sandals and her makeup was marked by dewy touches.