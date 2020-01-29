Just In
- 4 min ago 10 Reasons Why Marrying Your Best Friend Is A Wise Decision
-
- 1 hr ago Saraswati Puja 2020: Exude Festive Vibes With These Ivory And Golden Designer Outfits
- 4 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 29 January 2020
- 14 hrs ago LFW 2020: Here's What You Can Expect From Amit Aggarwal's Summer Resort Grand Finale Collection
Don't Miss
- News Explained: Why it is important to amend Medical Termination of Pregnancy MTP Act, 1971?
- Finance Rupee Opens Higher At 71.23
- Sports Australian Open 2020: Reborn Muguruza masters Pavlyuchenkova en route to semis
- Technology OnePlus Concept One Finally Coming To India On February 8
- Movies Pattas Box Office Final Collections: The Dhanush Starrer Ends Up As A Profitable Venture!
- Automobiles BharatBenz BS-VI Trucks & Buses Revealed With New Connectivity Tech
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In 2020
- Education IIM Bangalore Women In Leadership Course Tanmatra
January 2020 Fashion Edit: Katrina Kaif's Fashion Was About Denims, Saris, And Fuss-Free Casuals
Katrina Kaif's fashion in the month of January 2020 has been about a beautiful mix of traditional and casual. While sometimes, the Bharat actress has slayed it in saris, the other times, she has kept it comfy and fuss-free. However, sometimes, she has also nailed it in athleisure ensembles. So, let's decode Katrina Kaif's January fashion game.
Katrina Kaif's Skirt And Top
Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle to wish her sister, Isabelle Kaif on her birthday. Both the gorgeous siblings wore skirt and top and twinned. Katrina Kaif played with classic contrasts by pairing her black top with a midi and flowy white skirt. She paired it with flats and her makeup was absolutely natural and fuss-free. The actress completed her look with a ponytail.
Katrina Kaif's Sporty Outfit
Katrina Kaif can always give us serious gym wear goals. The dazzling diva wore a Reebok by Pyer Moss outfit that consisted of a cropped full-sleeved blouse and pyjamas. Her makeup was beautifully done with nude-toned touches and soft pink lip shade. The wet tresses accentuated her look and gave her look a sassy effect.
Katrina Kaif's Blue Sari
Katrina Kaif also took to her social media handle to announce about her upcoming film, Sooryavanshi, which also stars Akshay Kumar. She wore a blue sari in the picture and we absolutely loved her sari as it was lightweight and gave us summer fashion goals. She teamed it with an embellished blouse and her makeup was marked by dewy touches. The side-swept wind-swept tresses completed her look.
Katrina Kaif's White Sweater
Katrina Kaif's white sweater look certainly gave us winter fashion-worthy goals. She wore a warm, white-hued polo-neck sweater that we thought was a knitted delight. Her sweater was something we wished we had in our wardrobes. The makeup was totally fresh with pink lip shade and light eye makeup. The wet tresses rounded out her avatar.
Katrina Kaif's Ivory Sari
For the Umang 2020 event, Katrina Kaif slayed it in an ivory Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari that was embellished with mirror work and lightweight fabric. She teamed her sari with an embellished blouse. The actress upped her look with dainty drop earrings and sparkling bangles. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and middle-parted wavy tresses.
Katrina Kaif's Denim Jumpsuit
Katrina Kaif's denim jumpsuit at The Forgotten Army event also made heads turn. It was one of the most talked-about outfit of the month as it was a beautiful mix of casual and formal. With this attire, she also made a strong case for denim ensembles. She paired it with nude-toned sandals and her makeup was marked by dewy touches.
Katrina Kaif's Retro Outfit
Katrina Kaif also recently attended Salman Khan's Being Human foundation event. The diva was dressed to impress for the event. She exuded retro vibes with her ensemble that consisted of a black polka-dotted knotted top and an overlapping yellow leather skirt. She also paired her ensemble with transparent sandals. Katrina accessorised her look with hoops. The makeup was dewy and wavy tresses completed her stylish avatar.
So, what do you think about Katrina Kaif's fashion in January 2020? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photo Credit (First Five Pictures and Cover Image): Katrina Kaif's Instagram