Birthday Special: Ishaan Khatter's Fashion Game Is More Substance Than Gloss Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

There are some people, who feel there aren't many options for men, when it comes to clothes. They also feel that men's fashion is not as colourful and experimental as women's fashion. Well, they are wrong. Now, take for example, Ishaan Khatter, who was born on 1st November, 1995, his wardrobe seems eclectic, at least his Instagram feed proves so. The young actor is just two movies old and he is already a brilliant promising actor but his fashion sense is worth appreciating too. Is he breaking the barriers in fashion? Not really. But on the contrary, he seems to be wearing outfits based on his moods and events. Is he distinctive? Well, absolutely. So, on his birthday, let's talk about Ishaan Khatter's fashion game.

Ishaan expresses himself a lot with his clothes. The Dhadak actor surprised us as he seemed to mirror singer Bruno Mars' style and fashion. It was quite out-of-the-blue and he looked quirky in his shirt that was accentuated by myriad hues. He upped his look with those black shades and his curly hairstyle helped him channel some major Bruno Mars vibes. With his look and outfit, he beckoned men to step out of their comfort zone. Similarly, his all-white Dior outfit and the flexible pose game was so class-apart. But it is not just him, who experiments with his looks and outfits, the magazines like Cosmopolitan have also experimented with his looks. Ishaan Khatter's striped outfit and blue polo neck look was amazing and so unusual.

The best part about the Beyond The Clouds actor is that his fashion is not too uncoventional also. One can certainly ace those aforementioned looks! What we love about his Instagram feed is that it is so individualistic. It is not lit up with him in cliche trendy clothes. In fact, Ishaan Khatter's Insta feed seems so personalised and not PRish at all. For instance, his black and white photoshoots in a rustic backdrop was definitely inspring and so unique. His photoshoot was a departure from the mainstream Bollywood. The kurta and contrasting flared bottoms with old-fashioned flat sandals showed that he is way beyond the gloss.

Apart from his photoshoots, when it comes to the events also, the actor has a unique traditional style. He twinned with his brother Shahid Kapoor and gave his formal wear an incredible twist for his Koffee With Karan show. The actor wore a white tee and teamed it with a belted jacket that featured asymmetrical side slits and striped pants, which seemed so unique. He also wore black loafers to up his look. And when it comes to traditional wears, Ishaan Khatter knows how to look classy without going over the top. His diwali outfit was impressive with intricate silver embroidery on the neckline area of his black-hued kurta. He teamed it with black trousers and wore formal shoes to round out his look. So, doesn't he inspire you to keep eclectic outfits in your wardrobe? Ishaan Khatter is the budding style maven we all need. Happy Birthday, Ishaan Khatter!

All Pics Credit: Ishaan Khatter's Instagram