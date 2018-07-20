Woah! Ishaan Khatter's Quirky White Shirt Is Simply Unmissable

Ishaan Khatter is charming and a budding star on the block. His third movie, 'Dhadak' released today and he has clearly all the reasons to be happy. We mostly saw the actor rocking casual or modern desi looks at the promotion events of Dhadak and we actually loved his cool avatar.

However, till now he was keeping it simple but today he opted for an experimental look and surprised us all. The actor's style was so rocking and definitely androgynous. So, his style can actually be copied by his female fans too.

Ishaan was spotted wearing a round-necked tee and he paired it with straight-fit distressed denim jeans. But what caught our attention was his white jacket-styled top. That single clothing piece made all the difference to his avatar and gave his look, a quirky touch.

His pristine white shirt was collared and quarter-sleeved. It was crisp but clearly asymmetrical. His overlapping shirt was long and went perfectly well with his jeans.

His black and red sports shoes definitely complemented his sporty-meets-glam look. Ishaan's charming smile completed his awesome avatar and he totally had us crushing all over him.

So, ladies and gentlemen, who all want to wear Ishaan Khatter's white top? Give your answers in the comments section.