Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter's Latest Swoon-Worthy Style Is Perfect For Semi-Formal Affairs

By
Janhvi Kapoor Ishaan Khatter

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are busy promoting their movie, 'Dhadak'. Last time, they were seen rocking Punjabi avatars in Chandigarh for the promotional event and this time, they wooed us in their contemporary ethnic looks in New Delhi.

Both looked exceptionally awesome at the event. Janhvi was seen in separates once again and Ishaan predictably kept it casual but they both looked stunning. Janhvi showed us her sexier side this time too as her attire was a bit revealing. The budding actress wore a sleeveless cropped blouse, which was dipped in pink hue and had a metallic touch.

Janhvi Kapoor Dhadak

She paired her sexy blouse with high-waist flared bottoms, which were splashed in lighter shade of pink. Her bottoms were pleated and structural. She teamed and enhanced the look of her outfit with a floor-length cape that was highlighted by intricate floral embroidery. She accessorised her look with dazzling earrings, bangles, and embellished sandals.

Janhvi Kapoor fashion

Janhvi wore a bold red lip shade and won us over and her messy bun was spot-on with her ensemble.

We totally loved Ishaan's collared blue shirt that read, 'Stare Into The Sun' and he teamed his formal shirt with distressed denims.

Ishaan Khatter Dhadak

Well, we thought Janhvi and Ishaan nailed their looks again and are definitely a fashion inspiration to many young adults.

Janhvi Kapoor Ishaan Khatter
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 15:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 18, 2018
     

