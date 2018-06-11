Janhvi Kapoor Ups Her Traditional Game At Dhadak Trailer Launch

Finally, Janhvi Kapoor's much-awaited 'Dhadak' trailer is out and Sridevi's elder daughter was dressed to the nines for the glorious occasion. The budding actress looked absolutely resplendent as always in a traditional avatar.

She wore a beautiful green coloured anarkali suit and looked so cute for her debut movie event. Well, the actress has certainly aced the art of looking stunning all the time. Unlike her younger sibling Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi mostly goes for minimal outfits and yet rocks it as always. And this time was no different. Janhvi's suit was simple and awesome.

Her full sleeved and subtly embroidered anarkali featured an overlapping blouse, which not only blew us away but also gave us a refreshing idea. Her attire was also so nicely colour-blocked with yellow border that had floral motifs. Also, the bright pink colour gave a get up to her anarkali.

Janhvi draped her light dupatta in a cross-bodied style and her beige coloured heels actually went perfect with the outfit. She kept her hair loose and that was a smart choice.

We are glad that the diva didn't wear any neckpiece but instead opted for ethnic rings and jhumkis. Her makeup was meticulously done and was so on point.

Janhvi impressed us with her first look of the movie promotion. She totally wooed us and had us also going green with envy. Did you like her anarkali as much as we did? Let us know in the comment section.