Khaali Peeli: Ananya Panday Flaunts Her Western As Well As Desi Looks In The Trailer Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khattar starrer Bollywood comedy-drama film Khaali Peeli is all set to premiere on 2 October on ZeePlex. While a couple of songs have already been dropped by the filmmakers earlier, the film's trailer was unveiled two days ago, which took the internet by storm. Apart from surprising us with her absolutely different character, Ananya also treated us with her stunning western as well as desi looks. So, let us take a glimpse of some of her outfits from the trailer that impressed us.

Ananya Panday In A White Top And Hot Pants

Ananya Panday sported a sleeveless round-collar plain white top, and tied a knot at the side to give a crop-top look. She teamed her top with light-blue denim hot pants that was distressed. The actress accessorised her look with a few wrist bands and rings and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Ananya let loose her side-parted layered curly tresses.

Ananya Panday In Golden Separates

Ananya Panday looked golden girl in her sparkling golden separates, which were accentuated by embellishments and tassel-detailing. Her outfit consisted of a sleeveless crop top and shimmering hot pants. She upped her look with minimal jewellery and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. The diva let loose her side-parted curly tresses and looked stunning.

Ananya Panday In Pink Ethnic Suit

Ananya Panday was decked up in a dark-pink ethnic suit, which was accentuated by silver floral patterns and embellished border. Her suit consisted of a strappy round-collar long kurti and flared bottoms. The actress draped a contrast green dupatta around her neck that featured silver dotted prints. Ananya notched up her look with yellow bangles. She let loose her side-parted tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Ananya Panday? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Zee Studios