Ananya Panday’s Tricolour Patiala Suit From The Sets Of Khaali Peeli Gives Independence Day Vibes Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli is slated to release soon. However, the poster and the teaser of the film were unveiled a few weeks ago. Earlier, we talked about Ananya Panday's cool western style in the poster of the film and now in this article, we are going to discuss about her ethnic look. Recently, Ananya treated us with her beautiful desi look in a pretty tricolour Patiala suit on her Instagram. The picture was from the sets of the film and it was clicked by her co-star Ishaan. So, let us take a close look at her suit and decode it.

So, Ananya Panday was decked up in a tricolour patiala suit and looked lovely as ever. Her suit consisted of a half-sleeved round-collar white kurti, which was accentuated by intricate chikankari work and multi-hued dori detailing at the front. Her kurti featured side slits and she teamed it with light-green Patiala salwar. The actress draped an orange dupatta in a classic style that featured white subtle patterns. She accessorised her look with a pair of metallic earrings, green-hued bangles, gold-toned bracelets, and rings. The beautiful henna design on her both hands, upped her look.

On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Ananya spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and light pink lip shade. She left her side-parted highlighted straight tresses loose and slightly curled the ends.

We really liked this ethnic suit of Ananya Panday and it gave us major Independence Day vibes. So, you should bookmark this suit of hers for the next Independence Day or Republic Day. What do you think about her look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Ananya Panday