Ananya Panday Raises Temperature And Takes Our Breath Away With Her Stunning Look In Icy Blue Dress

Ananya Panday is just a few films old but within a short span of time, she has made her place not only in the industry but also in the hearts of her fans. The actress enjoys massive fan following on social media and keeps treating her fans with her eye-catching stunning pictures. Recently, Ananya shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram feed from her latest photoshoot and left us absolutely stunned. Dressed in an icy-blue slit dress, she looked breathtakingly gorgeous. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Ananya Panday was dressed to impress in a sleeveless round-collar full-length blue dress and looked sizzling as she was posed on a couch. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her body-hugging dress was accentuated by thigh-high side slit, which added bold quotient to her look. The matching thin knotted band-type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Khaali Peeli actress went jewellery-free.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the diva slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress left her side-parted highlighted layered tresses loose and looked super stunning.

We absolutely loved this photoshoot of Ananya Panday in her blue slit dress. This outfit of hers is what you can opt for upcoming weekend party. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

