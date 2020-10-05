Your Monday Fashion Roundup: Richa Chadha’s T-shirt, Karisma Kapoor’s Classy Dress, And More Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

This long weekend, a number of divas surprised us with their stunning fashion game. From Karisma Kapoor to Vidya Balan, the actress wowed us with their outfits and inspired us to up our fashion game. While some made a statement with their outfits, the others gave us festive and casual fashion goals. So, we gave a mixed bag of fashion here and we have decoded each of their looks for you. Find out our favourite look of the day.

Courtesy: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

Karisma Kapoor's Classy Dress

Karisma Kapoor looked breathtakingly beautiful in this stylish look of hers. The actress was seated on an intricately-done wooden chair and totally exuded diva vibes. She wore a polo-neck and full-sleeved dress that was black-hued and accentuated by colourful and patterned accents in red and white hues at the hem. The dress also featured red-hued dotted lines and Karisma paired her ensemble with multi-hued pencil heel sandals. She also accessorised her look with a statement metallic bracelet. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. And the long wavy highlighted tresses absolutely went well with this look of hers.

Courtesy: Tanya Ghavri's Instagram

Roshni Chopra's Soothing Suit

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Roshni Chopra was dressed to impress for The Dhoom Dhaam Weddings. The actress looked stunning in her kurta and pyjamis look. Her kurta set came from the label, Nesolo. Her attire featured a comfy kurta that was marked by a sharp v-neckline and splashed in an ivory hue. The silk blue-striped patterns spruced up her kurta look and Roshni paired it with white-hued salwar and patterned juttis. She kept her jewellery look light with chic silver danglers and bangles. The makeup was highlighted by a matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted short wavy tresses completed her look.

Courtesy: Vidya Balan's Instagram

Vidya Balan's Festive Wear Look

The Shakuntala Devi actress, Vidya Balan gave us a festive wear goal with her traditional outfit that came from the label, Misri by Meghna Nayyar. She wore a kurta set that we couldn't take our eyes off. Her sharara kurta set consisted of a red-hued ajrak print kurta with marodi embroidery and a blue complementing patterned sharara bottoms with intricate designs in golden and maroon hues. She draped her ensemble with a Chanderi dupatta that was adorned with dori and sequence jaal. It was a lovely ensemble and Vidya upped her look with a pair of gold-toned 'U' earrings and statement 'Eclipse' ring from the jewellery label, Flying Fish. The actress was styled by Who Wore What When and her makeup was notched up by coffee-pink lip shade, subtle kohl, and a black bindi. The middle-parted impeccable bun rounded out her look.

Courtesy: Richa Chadha's Twitter

Richa Chadha's B.R. Ambedkar-Printed T-shirt

Richa Chadha often wears t-shirts that make statements. Earlier, the actress had donned a t-shirt that read, 'Not fair But Lovely' and this time, she was spotted at the airport in her latest airport outfit. What caught our attention was her white-hued t-shirt that had the picture of Dr B.R. Ambedkar (who fought against Dalit-discrimination and was a renowned politician) printed on it. The actress took to her Twitter feed to share this picture of hers and captioned it as, 'Best kind of "airport look"'. She teamed her tee with a black-hued shrug and plain black pants. The actress also wore golden-hued sports shoes and dark shades with a blue mask.

Courtesy: Tanya Ghavri's Instagram

Ananya Panday's Chic Outfit

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Ananya Panday looked chic and stylish in her pair of separates that were from Pink Porcupines (Aniket Satam). Her attire consisted of an off-shouldered black-hued leather corset-style brassiere that featured exaggerated puffed sleeves and colourful shorts with drawstrings. She spruced up her look with beaded hoops from Aquamarine. The makeup was natural with pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and light kohl. The middle-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Well, Karisma Kapoor gave us the ultimate fashion look this weekend. The diva certainly inspired us to dress up and slay it. However, Richa Chadha also inspired us with her t-shirt and beckoned us to wear what we want to articulate also sometimes. So, whose look fashionably inspired you the most? Let us know that.