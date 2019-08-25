LFW W/F 2019 Day Four: Adah Sharma Leaves Us Speechless With Eccentric Headgear And Pink Tresses Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Adah Sharma probably gave us one of the most dramatic showstopper moments at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. She looked amazing in her attire and walked down the ramp for Purple Feathers by Pinkey. However, more than her attire, we loved her absolutely eccentric headgear. Her look was refreshing and it was also not an easy look to pull off. However, Adah pulled off her attire and headgear like a piece of cake.

So, Adah was dressed in an outfit that consisted of a bralet and a skirt. The bustier of her attire was embellished and the skirt was flared and asymmetrical with ruffled accents. If the top of her attire was sparkly, the skirt contrasted the effect with matte shade. Adah Sharma also draped a satiny shawl with her ensemble and that notched up the theatrical effect. Speaking about her headgear, it was a statement piece that was accentuated by jewelled tones and totally gave her showstopper look an interesting dimension.

The 1920 actress wasn't conservative with jewellery either. Her jewellery was elaborate and added to the maximalist touch. She wore an elaborate bracelet, heavy floral ring, and a dazzling choker to up her look. The makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and a purple eye shadow. While her makeup was light, her sleek hot pink tresses also had all our attention.

