Filmfare OTT Awards 2021: Taapsee Pannu And Other Actresses Surprise Us With Their Fashion Game

The Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 was a star-studded evening with actors including Samantha, Huma Qureshi, and Konkona Sensharma winning big for their stunning performance. The awards event honoured the best across the OTT platforms and also gave us awesome fashion moments. While some made a strong case for sarees, the others wowed us with their gowns and western wear. So, from Taapsee Pannu, Rasika Dugal to Adah Sharma, here are the female actors, who left us speechless with their fashion game.

Photographer Courtesy: Bharat Rawail

Samantha's Eye-Catching Co-Ords Set

Samantha's performance in the Family Man 2 was the highlight of the year and convincingly so, she also won the Best Actor, Series (Female) in the Drama category. For the event, she had our attention with her ensemble that was designed by Anamika Khanna. Accentuated by red base, tassels, metals, beads, and embellishments, it was particularly her shrug that we thought was impressive and Samantha paired it with a black-hued silk blouse and flared bottoms. Styled by Preetham Jukalker, she teamed her ensemble with black sandals, which went well with her outfit. She accessorised her look with a statement gold choker that upped her style game. As for her makeup, she wore dark kohl and nude-brown lip shade. The puffed ponytail look completed her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: Visual Affairs Photography

Radhika Madan's Purple Gathered Dress

Radhika Madan also graced the awards ceremony honouring the best in the OTT platforms. She wore a gathered dress from Mitiliane Couture. The dress featured a high-neck, a prominent slit on the bodice, and a floor-length sash that was pinned with a brooch. She teamed her ensemble with silver-toned sleek-strapped sandals, which went well with her outfit. However, we didn't like her ensemble much but the makeup and accessory game were strong. She sported sleek danglers from Tara Fine Jewellery. Styled by Sukriti Grover, her makeup was highlighted by pink touches and lilac eye shadow. The side-parted ponytail rounded her look.

Picture Source: Instagram

Huma Qureshi's Black Belted Gown

Huma Qureshi won us with her performance in Maharani and for her role, she bagged the Best Actor, Series (Female) in the Critics category. For the occasion, the actress kept it elegant with her full-sleeved black gown that featured a belt and gathered skirt with a deep slit. Huma Qureshi spruced up her look with an elegant neckpiece that was crafted from pearls and emeralds. She also wore a complementing diamond ring. The makeup was marked by heavy kohl, muted-pink lip shade, and contoured cheekbones. The impeccable braided hairdo completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Shivam GUPTA

Mithila Palkar's Yellow Ruffled Gown

Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, Mithila Palkar looked like a ray of sunshine in her soft and breezy yellow gown that was cinched at the waist and featured layered and ruffled accents. Her gown also had a whiff of sheer touch and feathered detailing. It was one of the most gorgeous outfits of the night and she accentuated her look with a pair of dainty drop earrings with floral detailing. Her jewellery came from H Craft Fine Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by matte-pink lip shade, glossy nude eye shadow with mascara, and contoured cheekbones. The copper bun rounded out her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: Ashique MK

Sanya Malhotra's Black Cut-Out Gown

Speaking of gowns, Sanya Malhotra also sported a gown for the occasion. She wore a black cut-out gown that featured a contrasting embroidery. The slits added to the bold quotient but Sanya Malhotra pulled off her attire with a lot of elegance. Her gown was designed by Esha Sethi Thirani. Styled by Sukriti Grover, she notched up her glam look with delicate nature-inspired rings that came from Prakshi Fine Jewelry, Kohar by Kanika, and Anmol. She also wore statement sleek danglers, which complemented her style game. As for makeup, she kept it dewy and glossy with matte red lip shade, pink tint and contoured cheekbones, and metallic silver eye shadow. She also painted her nails black. The bun hairdo completed her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: Ajay Kadam

Tamannaah Bhatia's Silver Iridescent Dress

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Tamannaah Bhatia wore a futuristic and structured silver dress that came from Dolce & Gabbana. The dress featured a lapel, corset bodice, and metallic tones. She teamed her ensemble with a pair of complementing pumps from Christian Louboutin. Her danglers were contemporary and sleek, and came from Outhouse. The dainty silver ring came from Ayana Silver Jewellery. She also upped her look with ivory nail lacquer. The makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, pink tint, and impeccably-applied eyeliner. The neat bun rounded out her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Sheldon Santos

Ananya Panday's Pink Corset Gown

After red, Ananya Panday opted for a pink gown for the Filmfare OTT Awards ceremony and this time, she was styled by Meagan Concessio. Her gown was designed by Naeem Khan and it was a structured gown with lapels and a subtle slit on the neckline. The gown featured a corset bodice and pleated skirt. As for jewellery, she kept it minimal with an intricately-made diamond bracelet, dainty rings, and quirky earrings. Her earrings were from Jet Gems and the bracelet was from Diamantina Fine Jewels. The rings came from KAJ Fine Jewellery and Anmol. The makeup was marked by glossy pink eye shadow, contoured cheekbones, and matte-pink lip shade. The highlighted side-combed tresses completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Chandrahas Prabhu

Rasika Dugal's Formal Black And White Suit Look

Rasika Dugal gave us among the most refreshing looks with her formal suit. She kept it black and white with a formal collared white shirt that featured folded sleeves, a pinstriped waistcoat, and flared trousers. Styled by Who Wore What When, this ensemble of hers came from Nirmooha. She paired her ensemble with a pair of pointed black pumps. Rasika accessorised her look with minimal jewellery including drop earrings and heavy rings. Her jewellery came from Syndiora. The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, winged kohl, and nude-golden eye shadow. The middle-parted partly-tied tresses rounded out her avatar.

Picture Source: Instagram

Tanishaa Mukerji's Pink Floral Dress

Tanishaa Mukerji gave a party fashion look with her off-shouldered pink dress with scalloped detailing and origami-folded floral appliques. Her dress was structured with folded pleats and this dress of hers was designed by Adaa Mallikk. She paired her dress with a pair of complementing peep-hole sandals that went well with her outfit. Tanishaa accessorised her look with sleek danglers that spruced up her look. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The impeccable middle-parted long tresses completed her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: tejInder singh khamkha

Taapsee Pannu's Boho Banarasi Dress

Styled by Devki B, Taapsee Pannu's dress was about a vibrant splash of hues and she inspired us fashionably too. Her attire with an off-shouldered corset bodice and upcycled Banarasi panels was multi-hued and beautifully patterned. This exquisite dress of hers was designed by Ashwin Thiyagarajan. Taapsee looked like a dream and she upped her look with a pair of gold and gemstone studs from Goenka India. The makeup was highlighted by natural-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and slight winged eyeliner. The curly bun rounded out her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Kunal

Adah Sharma's Polka-Dotted Saree

Adah Sharma always has something unique and fresh fashion ideas for us and this time for the Filmfare OTT Awards 2021, she stole the limelight with her retro glam look. Styled by Juhi Ali, the actress wore a Suta saree that featured black polka-dots on a sunshine yellow base. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless black blouse and wore black gloves with her ensemble - a smart styling here. Her black-hued heels came from Charles & Keith. The makeup was nude-toned and the fringe-style bob tresses rounded out her avatar.

