Janhvi Kapoor And Adah Sharma Win Us With Their Makeup And Hairstyle Game
Janhvi Kapoor and Adah Sharma recently draped saree and while Janhvi wore a floral saree, Adah opted for a polka-dotted saree. Apart from their eye-catching sarees, their makeup and hairstyling game were strong. And if you are looking for some makeup and hairstyling tips with saree in order to ace either vintage or retro look, you can take tips from Janhvi Kapoor and Adah Sharma.
Photographer Courtesy: R I T I K A S H A H
Styled by Mohit Rai, she wore a peach-hued saree and teamed it with a sleeveless white blouse that colour-blocked her saree. With her saree look and minimal accessory, she exuded vintage vibes. The makeup was complementing and with a glossy-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones with pink tint, and smokey kohl with mascara and pink eye shadow. She also sported a tiny bindi and the copper wavy tresses completed her look. We particularly loved the balance in her look and the bold eye makeup.
Photographer Courtesy: Kunal
Adah Sharma was styled by Juhi Ali and her retro look was mainly achieved because of her hairstyle. She sported a fringe copper hairdo and her makeup was striking. While Janhvi's makeup was more on the dewy side, Adah's look was more natural and minimal. She flaunted a matte pink lip shade and subtle kohl. Her makeup was light with a whiff of pink tint. Given her saree was about bold hues, it made sense for Adah Sharma to opt for subtle tones.
So, whose makeup and hairstyling look would you like to try? Let us know that in the comment section.