Adah Sharma’s Purple Tresses Look And The Purple Dress Makes Us Want To Try The Colour Purple
Adah Sharma got her hair coloured in the lightest shade of purple and it suited her. The 1920 actress looked amazing in her brand new hair colour and wore an outfit that best complemented her hair colour. She took to her Instagram feed to share her picture and captioned the picture as, "DYE HARD !
What colour should I dye my hair next ?" Well, these days' celebs have been experimenting and we love it. So, let's decode her attire and look.
Styled by Juhi Ali, the actress wore a dress that was off-shouldered and featured glittering abstract patterns. Her dress was splashed in the shades of blue, dark pink, and purple, and it was a figure-flattering number. Perfect for parties, Adah Sharma's dress was accentuated by sheer black net layering, which added to the effect. It was an interesting dress, which she teamed and colour-blocked with white-hued peep-hole boots and her sandals rather fascinated us.
She accessorised her look with chic jewellery that consisted of a few sassy rings and dainty bracelet. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle eye makeup. The middle-parted blazing purple tresses completed her look. So, what do you think about this attire and look of Adah Sharma's? Would you like to ace this look of hers?