    Adah Sharma's Latest Airport Look Is A Lot About Vibrant Hues

    Adah Sharma Airport Look

    Adah Sharma never fails to surprise us with her quirky avatars. This time, she was spotted at the airport and her attire and look was every inch fascinating. It was a lot about hues and Adah looked delightful as ever. However, the latest airport look of hers was not quite everybody's cup of tea. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

    So, Adah wore a simple dress with overlapping details. The dress was striped in multi-hued colours such as black, red, and yellow. The ivory colour of her dress accentuated the colourful stripes. She paired her dress with white sports shoes, which went well with her dress and added to the comfy quotient. Adah carried a white and bright red bag with her.

    Adah Sharma Fashion

    Now, her look was mainly jewellery-free and minimal. The make-up was marked by a natural pink lip shade and the eye-makeup was light. However, her voluminous middle-parted tresses absolutely had all our attention. The red, yellow, and blue colours added a zing to her look. So, what do you think about Adah Sharma's airport look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

