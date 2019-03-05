ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Adah Sharma's Airport Outfit Is Simple But Her Cat Has All Our Attention

    By
    |
    Adah Sharma Airport Look

    You can almost always expect Adah Sharma to give her look a quirky touch. She mostly opts for jaw-dropping numbers but this time, she actually wore a simple attire. It was not just her outfit but her cat also, which caught our attention. Take a look at her attire and the cat.

    Adah Sharma Fashion

    So, Adah was spotted at the airport in an easy breezy number. She wore a long top, which was sleeveless with flared slit sleeves. Her deep round-necked top was enhanced by a neon yellow shade and was totally flowy. She paired and colour-blocked it with white-hued distressed denim shorts. Well, Adah wore the perfect travel outfit, which would have qualified as an ideal street-style ensemble too.

    Adah Sharma Style

    It was a humble outfit but she carried a soft-toy cat with her. It was hard to figure out whether it was a bag or just a toy. The actress teamed her ensemble with colourful sneakers. Her makeup was light and lit up by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The voluminous tresses rounded out her look. So, what do you think about Adah Sharma's look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue