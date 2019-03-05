Adah Sharma's Airport Outfit Is Simple But Her Cat Has All Our Attention Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

You can almost always expect Adah Sharma to give her look a quirky touch. She mostly opts for jaw-dropping numbers but this time, she actually wore a simple attire. It was not just her outfit but her cat also, which caught our attention. Take a look at her attire and the cat.

So, Adah was spotted at the airport in an easy breezy number. She wore a long top, which was sleeveless with flared slit sleeves. Her deep round-necked top was enhanced by a neon yellow shade and was totally flowy. She paired and colour-blocked it with white-hued distressed denim shorts. Well, Adah wore the perfect travel outfit, which would have qualified as an ideal street-style ensemble too.

It was a humble outfit but she carried a soft-toy cat with her. It was hard to figure out whether it was a bag or just a toy. The actress teamed her ensemble with colourful sneakers. Her makeup was light and lit up by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The voluminous tresses rounded out her look. So, what do you think about Adah Sharma's look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.