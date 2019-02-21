ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Adah Sharma Gives Us A Speechless Moment With This Quirky Newspaper Dress

    By
    |
    Adah Sharma Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards

    Adah Sharma gave us a jaw-dropping moment at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019. She upped her quirky fashion game with this newspaper-inspired dress that was designed by Faiz Zariwala. Styled by Juhi Ali, Adah looked extraordinary at the event and proved that she has one of the most experimental fashion sensibilities in the industry.

    Adah Sharma Fashion

    So, the '1920' actress wore a figure-flattering dress that was deep-necked and was detailed with a fish-cut. Her gown was layered at the hem and featured crisp pleats. Well, her attire was absolutely accentuated by news stories and the bold red 'Femme Fatale' belt added to the dramatic quotient. It was definitely the most unusual dress of the evening but Adah carried it confidently.

    Adah Sharma Style

    Her accessories were minimal and she wore pearl drop earrings to spruce up her avatar. The makeup was certainly bold with a hot pink winged eyeshadow and light pink lip shade. The side-swept light purple ombré tresses completed her look. So, what do you think about Adah's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 16:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue