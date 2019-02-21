TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Adah Sharma Gives Us A Speechless Moment With This Quirky Newspaper Dress
Adah Sharma gave us a jaw-dropping moment at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019. She upped her quirky fashion game with this newspaper-inspired dress that was designed by Faiz Zariwala. Styled by Juhi Ali, Adah looked extraordinary at the event and proved that she has one of the most experimental fashion sensibilities in the industry.
So, the '1920' actress wore a figure-flattering dress that was deep-necked and was detailed with a fish-cut. Her gown was layered at the hem and featured crisp pleats. Well, her attire was absolutely accentuated by news stories and the bold red 'Femme Fatale' belt added to the dramatic quotient. It was definitely the most unusual dress of the evening but Adah carried it confidently.
Her accessories were minimal and she wore pearl drop earrings to spruce up her avatar. The makeup was certainly bold with a hot pink winged eyeshadow and light pink lip shade. The side-swept light purple ombré tresses completed her look. So, what do you think about Adah's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.