Happy Birthday Adah Sharma: The Eye-catching Fashionable Looks Of The 1920 Actress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Born on May 11 1992, the 1920 actress celebrates her birthday today. The actress has not only given us stunning on-screen moments but she is also quite unconventional when it comes to fashion. She articulates a lot with her outfits and as such, Adah Sharma's Instagram feed is lit up with her unorthodox fashion moments. It is a visual treat to scroll through her Instagram and Adah Sharma's fashion is particularly inspiring for those, who want to push themselves beyond their comfort zone. She is a class apart when it comes to dressing up and has left us speechless at a number of events. So, on her birthday, let's decode her five outstanding fashion moments that have left us speechless. She was styled by Juhi Ali on all the occasions.

Adah Sharma's Dress And Braids

For Kalki promotions, Adah Sharma wore a simple dress but gave her look an incredible twist with her hairdo and jewellery. Yes, who could have imagined traditional gold jewellery and old-fashioned hairdo with a floral dress but Adah Sharma surprised us all. She effortlessly pulled off her dress that came from the label, Peeké. It was a blush pink-hued dress, which was accentuated by red rose floral patterns. The dress also featured a slit and which made it look like separates. Her jewellery game was strong with a gold-toned heavy choker and statement pearl neckpiece. She even wore elaborate gold earrings. The makeup was light but the braided hairdo enhanced by red ribbons absolutely upped her look.

Adah Sharma's Blue And Black Attire

For the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards, Adah Sharma kept it sassy and dreamy with her attire. Dressed in a blue and black-hued number, she showed us how to give wardrobe basics a ballroom touch. Her ensemble came from EyeCandy by Pinky & Sheshank. The attire consisted of a sleeveless black top and matching skirt and blue ruffled gown, which was attached on one side of the attire. Her dazzling black heels were by Stuart Weitzman. The jewellery was edgy with metallic and leather choker and complementing bracelet. She also accessorised her look with a statement finger ring. Her jewellery was from Etsy. The makeup was lit up with pink lip shade and the side-braided tresses rounded out her avatar.

Adah Sharma's Warrior Attire

For the Star Screen Awards 2019, Adah Sharma flaunted her warrior side with dramatic warrior attire. She looked amazing in her ensemble, which was from Warp by Kuship Parmar. The actress wore a feathered camisole outfit, which was sheer and paired it with a full-sleeved long leather jacket that had pink and yellow oversized sleeves. The belt with an intricate pattern on the buckle, which she paired with her jacket, enhanced her warrior number. She teamed her ensemble with thigh-high black boots from Miu Miu. The makeup was minimally done but her purple-hued ponytail accentuated her look.

Adah Sharma's Self-Made Women Saree

For the Star Screen Awards 2018, it wasn't just Ranveer Singh, who donned an outfit that featured Bollywood stars of all time but Adah Sharma too draped a saree, which was accentuated by posters of self-made women. The actress wore an off-shouldered saree by Satya Paul for the glittering occasion and had everyone's attention. Her saree was splashed in myriad hues with red and white being the dominant colours. She teamed her saree with white-hued Adidas sneakers and the makeup was light. She accessorised her look with dainty studs from Vaidaan Jewellery and the puffed hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Adah Sharma's Eye-catching Stylish Look

For the Nykaa Femina Beauty Beauty Awards, Adah Sharma stepped out in style. She broadened the horizon of beauty with glittering blue and purple splash on her face and arms. Her makeup was done by Sanaya Irani. Well, that was so unconventional. Adah Sharma wore a white simple dress, which was bold and by JAGX. Her attire consisted of a one-shouldered bralette and structured skirt with a thigh-high side slit. The glittering sandals came from INTOTO and the side-parted loose braided hairdo completed her stylish look.

So, which stylish avatar of Adah Sharma's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Happy Birthday, Adah Sharma!

Photos Credit: Adah Sharma's Instagram