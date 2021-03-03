Lessons In Slaying It In Blue Outfits Ft. Nimrat Kaur, Janhvi Kapoor, And Adah Sharma Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Blue is not just a hue, it is an emotion and if you love the colour blue, your fashion wardrobe is sorted for the day. Recently, we had Nimrat Kaur, Janhvi Kapoor, and Adah Sharma flaunting blue-coloured outfits and these divas showed us how to slay it in blue. If Nimrat wore a chic kurta set, Janhvi made a dramatic splash with a dress and Adah kept it cool. So, let's decode their outfits, which totally wowed us.

Nimrat Kaur's Tie And Dye Blue Kurta Set

The Lunchbox actress Nimrat Kaur inspired us fashionably with her kurta set. She wore a tie and dye kurta set that consisted of a shirt-style kurta and flared pyjamas. We totally liked the patterns on her kurta and felt her ensemble was ideal for formal occasions. She teamed her kurta set with embellished silver juttis and a grey-hued mask. Nimrat carried a white side bag with her and accessorised her look with silver earrings. The makeup was highlighted by natural-pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The long tresses completed her look.

Janhvi Kapoor's Long Blue Dress

For her upcoming film, Roohi promotions, Janhvi was dressed to impress in her long blue dress that was designed by Saaksha & Kinni. Styled by Mohit Rai, she flaunted a sleeveless dress that was enhanced by metallic touch and featured ruffled hem. She looked stunning in her dress and paired her dress with golden block heels. Janhvi accessorised her look with gold small hoops and complementing bangles and as for her makeup with glossy pink lip shade and pink cheekbones. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her look.

Adah Sharma's Blue Skirt Set

Adah Sharma stepped out in the city in a blue skirt set that consisted of a dark blue Superman tee and a white skirt with striped patterns. She teamed her skirt set with a long blue shirt that added to the cool quotient. She carried a black-hued side bag with her and wore white-coloured sports shoes with multi-hued patterns. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted wavy tresses wrapped up her look.

So, whose blue outfit did you like the most? Let us know that.