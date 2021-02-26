Chuha Billi Promotions: Adah Sharma’s Cool And Funky Graphic Printed Dress Will Help You Steal The Limelight Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Adah Sharma is among the most stylish actresses in the Bollywood industry. The actress is always seen experimenting with her looks, be it on fashion or makeup front. She loves playing with colours and leaves no stone unturned in catching our attention with her fashionable and quirky looks. Recently, Adah yet again took away the spotlight as she got dressed to promote her film titled Chuha Billi. She opted for a stylish and funky yellow graphic printed dress and looked cool. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Adah Sharma was decked up in a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline bright yellow wrap dress, which came from the label Drobekart by Tanvi S. It was accentuated by graphic prints of a girl's face from pink hue and a boy's face from blue hue. Styled by Juhi Ali, her dress featured overlap detailing and a front slit that added to the stylish quotient while the thin band-type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Commando 3 actress teamed her dress with black shorts and completed her look with a pair of fancy black heels from Aldo. She accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings, two chain necklaces, chain bracelet, and rings, that came from Jewels Galaxy.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Adah slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, subtle black kohl, light eye shadow, and pink lip shade spruced up her look while the thick black exaggerated eyeliner added to dramatic quotient. Her hairstyle was also amazing. She pulled back her braided tresses into a romantic hair bun while the purple highlights, added good effect to her hairstyle. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress pulled out few strands on the front, which enhanced her look.

So, what do you think about this stylish quirky dress of Adah Sharma? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Adah Sharma's Instagram