    On Adah Sharma’s Birthday, Her 4 Awesome Bright Hair Colour Picks You Could Easily Flaunt

    By

    Born on 11 May 1992, Bollywood actress Adah Sharma totally has our attention on social media with her stylish looks and hair colours. The diva loves to experiment her hair with different bright hair colours, that always seem to be unique and appealing. The Commando 2 actress has never feared to pick daring colours to dye her hair with. From red to blue to multi-colour, she has tried out everything, been a stunner in pulling off all the colours to perfection, and now she has become an inspiration for all the women in the town.

    As Adah Sharma turns a year older today, let us take a look at her recent 4 hair colour picks, that impressed us and you could easily flaunt, without giving a second thought.

    Array

    1. The Rich Red

    A few days ago, Adah Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram feed from a vacation and no doubt, our attention went straight to her red colour highlighted manes. She did not completely dye her hair red. Instead, she highlighted the below half sections of her hair in rich red colour and we so loved it. She also gave the ends of her hair soft waves that upped her hair look in no time.

    Array

    2. The Royal Lavender

    The colour lavender is described as a medium purple or a pale shade of purple. Since, purple is known as the royal colour, the lavender hue also can make you look regal. The shade is in trend these days and Adah Sharma went on to play with the same colour on her hair. She dyed her bottom half part of tresses in lavender colour and gave finishing to her look by straightening her hair. She also adorned her hair with a light lavender shade headband that complemented her look very well.

    Array

    3. The Magical Ice-Blue

    The ice-blue colour gives soothing vibes as well as looks magical in every way. The colour has its own charm and so, it is something you can try out this season. However, Adah Sharma pulled off the colour to perfection. She dyed her more-than-half tresses with icy blue shade, starting from her ears to the ends. The 1920 actress wore an orange-hued turban and accessorised it with a few jewellery pieces that elevated her overall look.

    Array

    4. The Powerful Tricolour

    This hair colour look of Adah Sharma was very interesting and we couldn't take our eyes off it. She picked three different bright colours and dyed bottom half part of her hair. The extreme end part of her hair was dyed in yellowish-golden colour. Just above that, it was pink and purple highlights and above it, she went for blue shade. Adah curled the highlighted parts of her hair that looked perfectly mixed and wonderful.

    So, what do you think about these hair colours of Adah Sharma? Which colour would you like to experiment with? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Happy Birthday, Adah Sharma!

    Pic Credits: Adah Sharma's Instagram

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 9:00 [IST]
