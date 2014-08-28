Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: 12 Mouthwatering Recipes From Maharashtra Maincourse oi-Sanchita Chowdhury

Ganesh Chaturthi is synonymous with the state of Maharashtra and it will be celebrated on 22 August this year. This is because the festival is observed on a grand scale in the state of Maharashtra. The 10-days festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the state and especially in Mumbai.

Lord Ganesha is the most revered deity of Maharashtra. Therefore Ganesh Chaturthi happens to be the most happening event of the year for the Maharashtrians. They prepare all kinds of sweets and other dishes to serve the Lord. Ganesha's favourite modaks are a popular delicacy of the state.

16 SPECIAL RECIPES FOR GANESH CHATURTHI

Apart from that, dishes like Puran Poli, shrikhand, laddoos etc. are a must-have item at this festival. Like a set of must-have sweets, there is also a list of main course and snack recipes from Maharashtra which are prepared on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Today Boldsky has listed out 12 popular and interesting recipes from Maharashtra which you can try out on this Ganesh Chaturthi. Take a look.

Masala Bhaat When it comes to sweets, we all know Lord Ganesha loves modak and ladoos. What about meals? You can't just serve sweets in a meal plate. Here is the traditional masala bhaat recipe that you can prepare in the typical Maharashtrian style to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Thalipeeth Thalipeeth or masala roti is a Maharashtrian dish made with multi grain flours. It is a complete nutritional breakfast that not only fills the stomach but is equally healthy as multi grain flours go in to the making of the roti. It is a spicy and delicious breakfast that can be eaten with or without side dish. Amti Bhaat Amti in Marathi means spicy dal and bhat means rice. This delicious dal is prepared with a special blend of spices known as the goda masala. It is the most important ingredient used to prepare this dal recipe. Since this spicy dal recipe is served with steamed rice, it is named amti bhaat. Chana Usal Chana usal is prepared with the sprouted black grams which is boiled and then cooked with a medley of spices. Adding coriander paste to the usal gives a wonderful flavour to the dish and makes it absolutely tantalizing. Sabudana Vada Sabudana vada is a healthy snack recipe that can taste best with a hot cup of tea or coffee. It is also a perfect recipe for those who are fasting for Ganesh Chaturthi. Tomato Shorba Tomato Shorbas are good appetizers that support the digestion process. Even those suffering from sore throat, cold feel better when taste the shorba. Pav Bhaji Although it is basically a Maharashtrian dish, the recipe for pav bhaji is popular across the length and breath of India. You cannot experience the richness and fun of a great pav bhaji recipe if you are constantly conscious of the calories you are consuming. Vada Pav When we speak of Ganesh Chaturthi recipes, some very quintessential Maharashtrian recipes come to the mind. What could be more synonymous with Marathi identity than the vada pav recipe. It is the favourite street food in Mumbai and you will surely enjoy it during the festive season. Shrikhand Shrikhand is one of the essential dishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. It is a yogurt sweet preparation which tastes divine. In summers it is believed that intake of curd helps in lowering the body temperature and is also good for our tummy dearest. Coconut Puran Poli Grated coconut is mixed with jaggery and the stuffing is added to the puran poli. This authentic taste of the coconut puran poli makes it a tasty sweet dish for Ganesh Chaturthi. Take a look at the coconut puran poli recipe. Steamed Modak The most common type of modak. Make it special by preparing the crust with rice powder instead of flour. This recipe doesn't take a long to prepare and has no complicated method. Traditional Puran Poli Puran Poli is a tasty sweet dish made in Maharashtra. This sweet dish is commonly made during Ganesh Chaturthi and other Maharashtrian festivals.