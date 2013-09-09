16 Special Recipes For Ganesh Chaturthi Vegetarian oi-Staff

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 falls on September 2. Families who are bringing Ganesha home this year will already be busy with the preparations. We all know that Ganesha is a God who loves to eat. That is why, Ganesh Chaturthi recipes have a special significance. All Indian festivals are incomplete without some really delicious sweet dish recipes.

But the Ganesh Chaturthi recipes are different. They are not just for us foodies. Even Lord Ganesha loves to gorge on these special delicacies. That is why, these Ganesh Chaturthi recipes can be presented to Ganpati Bappa as well. As Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra and Karnataka, most of these recipes belong to these two states.

10 TRADITIONAL GOWRI GANESHA RECIPES YOU MUST TRY TODAY!

However, some Ganesh Chaturthi recipes remain common. For example, we all know that Ganesha loves ladoos. And ladoo recipes are more or less universal. Another important dish for Ganesh Chaturthi is modaks. Your festivities would be really incomplete without modak recipes. We have given you four different varieties of modal recipes here. DO YOU KNOW WHAT TO DO BEFORE BRINGING THE LORD HOME?

Here are some of the quintessential recipes for Ganesh Chaturthi that you try this year.

Puliyogare Puliyogare is a very famous vegetarian recipe from South India. Its is not only relished as a main dish, but is also served as 'prasad' in the South-Indian temples. Puliyogare is nothing but tamarind flavoured rice cooked up with some tasty and fragrant spices. Motichur Ladoo Motichur ladoo is considered as Lord Ganesha's favourite food. This boondi ladoo is even mentioned in the Ganesha Aarti "ladoo ka bhog lage, sant Karen seva". Steamed Modak Know how to make the tasty Modaks, the Maharashtra sweet delight this season? Modaks can be prepared on all the auspicious occasions as it is the favourite of lord Ganesh. Masala Bhaat When it comes to sweets, we all know Lord Ganesha loves modak and ladoos. What about meals? You can't just serve sweets in a meal plate. Here is the traditional masala bhaat recipe that you can prepare in the typical Maharashtrian style to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Puran Poli Puran Poli is tasty sweet dish made in Maharashtra. It is made on all special occasions. This sweet dish recipe is basically a paratha with sweet jaggery stuffing. Ghee Rice Ghee rice is a delicacy that is very popular in Southern India. The ghee rice recipe is very similar to the pulao recipe but has some marked differences. The main difference between ghee rice and pulao is the amount of ghee or clarified butter that is added to it. Churma Ladoo Churma is coarsely ground wheat that is prepared with ghee and sugar or jaggery. You can very easily try a churma ladoo recipe using a very few ingredients. This is actually a Rajasthani recipe that is highly relished on all the occasions. Fried Modaks Modaks is a favourite sweet dish of the lord and can be made in two ways. One way of making it is by steaming and the other is frying. Fried modaks can be preserved long than steamed. Amti Bhaat Amti in Marathi means spicy dal and bhat means rice. This delicious dal is prepared with a special blend of spices known as the goda masala. It is the most important ingredient used to prepare this dal recipe. Channa Usal Channa usal is a popular Maharashtrian snacks recipe. It has no special significance for Ganesh Chaturthi. But you can make it for any family gathering as the kids love it. Bisi Bele Bhaat Bisi bele bhaath is a speciality of Karnataka. It is basically a type of sambar rice prepared with lots of vegetables and spices. Bisi bele bhaath is prepared on all auspicious occasions including Ganesh Chaturthi. Badam Ladoo Badam ladoo is prepared with grated nuts like almonds and cashew. It is literally dripping in ghee and Lord Ganesha loves it. Kesari Modak You can make kesari modak in two ways. In one modak recipe we may use a filling of coconuts and in the other we might not. But a sweet coconut filling will make the kesari modak all the more yummy. Thalipeeth This is a very simple and easy recipe. Another added advantage of having thalipeeth for breakfast is the fact that it consumes less oil. It is one of those rare festive recipes that are healthy. Moong Dal Modak To make this Ganesh Chaturthi even more special, try making this Indian sweets recipe using moong dal. It will be a welcome change from the normal modaks that you make and Ganapati Bappa will be pleased with your creativity. Atte Ka Ladoo Ganesha loved different kinds of ladoo. This special Marwari recipe of ate ka ladoo can add variety to your sweet platter.