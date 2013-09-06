Just In
Puliyogare Recipe For Ganesh Chaturthi
Only a few days left for the celebration time of one of the most popular Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. This year it will be celebrated on 22 August. Almost every Hindu house is geared up for the preparations (starting from cleaning to cooking some delicious dishes) for the upcoming festival. Festivals are just so incomplete without some delicious foods. So, here we bring you a tasty and lip-smacking recipe for Ganesha Chaturthi.
Puliyogare is a very famous vegetarian recipe from South India. Its is not only relished as a main dish but is also served as 'prasad' in the South-Indian temples. Puliyogare is nothing but tamarind flavoured rice cooked up with some tasty and fragrant spices which make this recipe an absolute delight for all.
So, try out this delicious recipe of Puliyogare at home on this Ganesh Chaturthi and welcome Lord Ganesha with this tangy treat.
Serves: 3-4
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
- Basmati rice: 1 cup
- Turmeric powder- 1tsp
- Jaggery- 2tbsp (grated)
- Salt-as per taste
- Roasted peanuts- 2tbsp
- Water- 3 cups
For tamarind paste
- Tamarind pulp- 2tbsp
- Methi (fenugreek) seeds- ½ tsp
- Dhaniya (coriander seeds)- 1tbsp
- Dry red chillies- 3
- Salt- a pinch
For masala
- Coconut- ½ cup (grated)
- White sesame seeds- 1tbsp
For tempering
- Sesame oil- 1tbsp
- Mustard seeds- 1tsp
- Hing (asafoetida)- a pinch
- Dry red chillies- 2
- Urad dal- 1tsp
- Chana dal- 1tsp
- Curry leaves- 6-7
Procedure
1. Wash the rice thoroughly with water.
2. Take a deep bottomed pan and heat water in it. As the water begins to boil, add rice to it and cook for about 10-15 minutes on a low flame.
3. Soak the fenugreek seeds, coriander seeds and dry red chillies in water for a few minutes.
4. Heat a pan and roast the grated coconut for about 2-3 minutes on a medium flame. Add the sesame seeds and roast for another 2 minutes. Then switch off and let the mixture cool.
5. Once the mixture cools down, grind it in a mixer and make a coarse powder. Keep it aside.
6. Now drain the water from the fenugreek, coriander seeds and red chillies. Grind them together with tamarind pulp and salt in a mixer into a thick paste. Keep it aside.
7. Heat sesame oil in a pan and add all the ingredients one by one listed under tempering. Fry for a minute.
8. Then add the jaggery and tamarind paste. Cook for a minute.
9. Add salt, turmeric powder, rice and mix well. Cook for 2 more minutes.
10. Once done, switch off the flame and garnish with the roasted peanuts.
Puliyogare is ready to be served. You can enjoy the delicious Puliyogare with fried appalams.