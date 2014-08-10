Raksha Bandhan 2019: 10 Quick And Easy Recipes Vegetarian oi-Staff

It's Raksha Bandhan! A festival that all brothers and sisters wait for. It is celebrated mainly in India to mark the unbreakable bond between siblings. This year, the festival falls on 15th August, and is celebrated across the nation with with great fervour and enthusiasm.

On this day, the sister ties a "Rakhi" or the sacred thread around her brother's wrist, which has a very deep significance. On tying the thread, the brother sworns to protect her against all odds throughout his life. Then she feeds him with delicious dishes.

Raksha Bandhan is a occasion where brothers can make some demands from their sisters to cook their favourite dishes. Most sisters know how to cook what their brother likes. That is why Raksha Bandhan recipes are special gifts from the sisters to their brothers.

Keeping this in mind, Boldsky brings to you a selected list of recipes for you to prepare you for your brother. Take a look at these 10 easy to make recipes for Raksha Bandhan.

Steamed Dahi Vada Reader, Anwesha B. would love to treat her brother to something yummy this festival. Since yogurt is his favourite ingredient, she plans to add in a little more spice by preparing yummy steamed curd vadas. This delicious steamed curd vada recipe is not at all time consuming and anyone would love to indulge in it, since it is 'steamed'. Spinach Pakora Our reader Sonia Jacob shared this spinach pakora recipe that is her brother Isaac Anish's favourite dish. To try the spinach pakora recipe, you need not have a lot of fancy ingredients. It is fairly simple recipe. But the good part is that it is really delicious. You can try this Raksha Bandhan recipe even if you are an amateur cook. Majjige Huli Our reader Rashmi Kiran has shared this special Raksha Bandhan recipe with us. This recipe for Majjige huli is popular in Karnataka. Lady's finger or okra is cooked with curd and spices. This happens to be Rashmi's brother's favourite dish and she intends to prepare it for him on the day of rakhi this year. Gongura Chutney Here we have a special Andhra recipe from our reader Kavitha S who is all set to prepare this favourite recipe of her brother Manivellan S. Gongura chutney is a famous delicacy of people from Andhra Pradesh. It is prepared with fresh Gongura leaves which is known by different names like sorrel leaves, pulicha keerai in Tamil, Ambad bhaji etc. This special Gongura pachadi is prepared with red chillies and a combination of dals. Puli Kulambu Puli Kulambu is a special Raksha Bandhan recipe that is a favourite of Prashanti's brother. She prepares it with special homemade Karuvadagam which is the most important ingredient of this Tamil Nadu recipe. Puli Kulambu is basically a tamarind curry that contains fried garlic cloves. The Puli Kulambu recipe is not easy unless you are familiar with Tamil recipes. Kaju Mushroom Masala Kaju mushroom masala is a simple vegetarian recipe which can be prepared with a little effort. Mushroom recipes are not very difficult to prepare. So, you can try out this special kaju mushroom masala for Rakshabandhan. Basundi Basundi is a special sweet recipe which is very similar to kheer. This indian dessert recipe hails from the state of Maharashtra. The rice is soaked in water, then coarsely ground and cooked in milk with a mix of dry fruits. This sweet recipe is served chilled and is relished by almost everyone who has a sweet tooth. Sweet Mathri The sweet version of mathri is even more delectable. The best part of this sweet recipe is that you can make it in one go and store it for a long time. So, you save on the labour and get to enjoy your sweet dish everyday. Malai Ghevar Malai Ghevar is a Rajasthani delicacy made during the Hindu month of Shravan. It is available in the market only during this time and is a popular choice of dessert for Rakshabandhan. Kesari Sandesh Kesar means saffron and sandesh is a special Bengali sweet made with paneer. So, here is a Rakshabandhan special sandesh recipe with a twist of saffron in it.