ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rakhi 2020: Recipe For Puli Kalambu That You Can Try On Raksha Bandhan

    By
    |

    Raksha Bandhan is a special festival that celebrates the bond of love between brothers and sisters. This year the festival falls on 3 August. And what better way to celebrate this festival for siblings than having the best foods. On Raksha Bandhan, special recipes are prepared by the sisters for their brothers. It is rare for the brothers to return the favour though. Today, we are making Puli Kulambu. This is a special recipe shared by our reader Prashanti for her brother Arun.

    10 BEST RECIPES FOR RAKSHABANDHAN

    Puli Kulambu is a special Raksha Bandhan recipe that is a favourite of Prashanti's brother. She prepares it with special homemade Karuvadagam which is the most important ingredient of this Tamil Nadu recipe. Puli Kulambu is basically a tamarind curry that contains fried garlic cloves. The Puli Kulambu recipe is not easy unless you are familiar with Tamil recipes.

    To try out our special Raksha Bandhan recipe, you have to follow the instructions given below.

    Photo Courtesy: @tamilserial

    Recipe Courtesy: Prashanti

    Serves: 4

    Preparation Time: 40 minutes

    Cooking Time: 30 minutes

    Ingredients

    • Cooking oil - 1/4 tsp
    • Tamarind- 2 inches
    • Dhania - 1/4 tsp
    • Urad dal - 1/4 tsp
    • Channa dal - 1/2 tsp
    • Red chilli - 6 nos ( add 4 if u want mild spice)
    • Peppercorns - 1/2 tsp
    • Jeera - 1/4 tsp
    • Small onions - 3 nos
    • Curry leaves - few (8 nos)
    • Mustard seeds - 1/2 tsp
    • Methi seeds - 1/2 tsp
    • Urad dal - 1 tsp
    • Garlic - 20 cloves
    • Curry leaves - few
    • Salt- as per taste

    Procedure

    1. Soak the tamarind in warm water for 1 hour. Then take out the tamarind extract from it.
    2. Heat a flat pan on high flame and roast urad dal, coriander seeds, channa dal, red chillies, peppercorns and cumin seeds on the pan for 1 minute.
    3. Let these ingredients cool and then grind them into a paste.
    4. Heat oil in a deep bottomed pan. Add mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds and curry leaves to the pan for tempering the curry.
    5. Add garlic cloves that are slightly crushed to the pan. Allow the garlic flavour to seep into the oil for a minute or two.
    6. Then, add the ground masala you prepared, small onions and more curry leaves to the pan.
    7. Add tamarind extracts, turmeric and salt. Add at least 3-4 cups of water for the gravy.
    8. Bring this curry to boil and allow it to simmer on the pan for 10 to 15 minutes on a low flame.

    You can serve your bother Puli Kulambu with steamed rice and pickles.

    More RAKSHA BANDHAN News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue