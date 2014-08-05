Rakhi 2020: Recipe For Puli Kalambu That You Can Try On Raksha Bandhan Curries Dals oi-Anwesha Barari

Raksha Bandhan is a special festival that celebrates the bond of love between brothers and sisters. This year the festival falls on 3 August. And what better way to celebrate this festival for siblings than having the best foods. On Raksha Bandhan, special recipes are prepared by the sisters for their brothers. It is rare for the brothers to return the favour though. Today, we are making Puli Kulambu. This is a special recipe shared by our reader Prashanti for her brother Arun.

Puli Kulambu is a special Raksha Bandhan recipe that is a favourite of Prashanti's brother. She prepares it with special homemade Karuvadagam which is the most important ingredient of this Tamil Nadu recipe. Puli Kulambu is basically a tamarind curry that contains fried garlic cloves. The Puli Kulambu recipe is not easy unless you are familiar with Tamil recipes.

To try out our special Raksha Bandhan recipe, you have to follow the instructions given below.

Photo Courtesy: @tamilserial

Recipe Courtesy: Prashanti

Serves: 4

Preparation Time: 40 minutes

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

Cooking oil - 1/4 tsp

Tamarind- 2 inches

Dhania - 1/4 tsp

Urad dal - 1/4 tsp

Channa dal - 1/2 tsp

Red chilli - 6 nos ( add 4 if u want mild spice)

Peppercorns - 1/2 tsp

Jeera - 1/4 tsp

Small onions - 3 nos

Curry leaves - few (8 nos)

Mustard seeds - 1/2 tsp

Methi seeds - 1/2 tsp

Urad dal - 1 tsp

Garlic - 20 cloves

Curry leaves - few

Salt- as per taste

Procedure

Soak the tamarind in warm water for 1 hour. Then take out the tamarind extract from it. Heat a flat pan on high flame and roast urad dal, coriander seeds, channa dal, red chillies, peppercorns and cumin seeds on the pan for 1 minute. Let these ingredients cool and then grind them into a paste. Heat oil in a deep bottomed pan. Add mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds and curry leaves to the pan for tempering the curry. Add garlic cloves that are slightly crushed to the pan. Allow the garlic flavour to seep into the oil for a minute or two. Then, add the ground masala you prepared, small onions and more curry leaves to the pan. Add tamarind extracts, turmeric and salt. Add at least 3-4 cups of water for the gravy. Bring this curry to boil and allow it to simmer on the pan for 10 to 15 minutes on a low flame.

You can serve your bother Puli Kulambu with steamed rice and pickles.