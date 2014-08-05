Just In
- 28 min ago This Old Couple-Turn-Elderly Models From Taiwan Are Doing Rounds On Instagram For Their Chic Style
-
- 39 min ago National Cousins Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share With Your Cousins
- 54 min ago National Cousins Day 2020: Signs Your Cousin Is Your Best Friend
- 3 hrs ago Sushant Singh Rajput And Sanjana Sanghi’s Coordinated Outfits From The Sets Of Dil Bechara
Don't Miss
- Sports D10 League: Full schedule, squads, players' list, venues, timing, live streaming
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta Variant Receives New Feature Upgrade: Here Are More Details
- Technology Amazfit PowerBuds TWS With Built-in Heart Rate Sensor To Launch On August 6 In India
- Finance Yes Bank's Lower Circuit Revised To 10% After 6th Straight Day Of Decline
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Gujarat In July
- Movies Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Accusations Of Using Sushant's Death To Take Revenge From Her Enemies
- News Rajasthan Crisis: Gehlot to meet Governor with Congress MLAs seeking assembly session
- Education Mumbai University Admission 2020-21 For Undergraduate Courses, Register Before August 4
Rakhi 2020: Recipe For Puli Kalambu That You Can Try On Raksha Bandhan
Raksha Bandhan is a special festival that celebrates the bond of love between brothers and sisters. This year the festival falls on 3 August. And what better way to celebrate this festival for siblings than having the best foods. On Raksha Bandhan, special recipes are prepared by the sisters for their brothers. It is rare for the brothers to return the favour though. Today, we are making Puli Kulambu. This is a special recipe shared by our reader Prashanti for her brother Arun.
10 BEST RECIPES FOR RAKSHABANDHAN
Puli Kulambu is a special Raksha Bandhan recipe that is a favourite of Prashanti's brother. She prepares it with special homemade Karuvadagam which is the most important ingredient of this Tamil Nadu recipe. Puli Kulambu is basically a tamarind curry that contains fried garlic cloves. The Puli Kulambu recipe is not easy unless you are familiar with Tamil recipes.
To try out our special Raksha Bandhan recipe, you have to follow the instructions given below.
Photo Courtesy: @tamilserial
Recipe Courtesy: Prashanti
Serves: 4
Preparation Time: 40 minutes
Cooking Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- Cooking oil - 1/4 tsp
- Tamarind- 2 inches
- Dhania - 1/4 tsp
- Urad dal - 1/4 tsp
- Channa dal - 1/2 tsp
- Red chilli - 6 nos ( add 4 if u want mild spice)
- Peppercorns - 1/2 tsp
- Jeera - 1/4 tsp
- Small onions - 3 nos
- Curry leaves - few (8 nos)
- Mustard seeds - 1/2 tsp
- Methi seeds - 1/2 tsp
- Urad dal - 1 tsp
- Garlic - 20 cloves
- Curry leaves - few
- Salt- as per taste
Procedure
- Soak the tamarind in warm water for 1 hour. Then take out the tamarind extract from it.
- Heat a flat pan on high flame and roast urad dal, coriander seeds, channa dal, red chillies, peppercorns and cumin seeds on the pan for 1 minute.
- Let these ingredients cool and then grind them into a paste.
- Heat oil in a deep bottomed pan. Add mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds and curry leaves to the pan for tempering the curry.
- Add garlic cloves that are slightly crushed to the pan. Allow the garlic flavour to seep into the oil for a minute or two.
- Then, add the ground masala you prepared, small onions and more curry leaves to the pan.
- Add tamarind extracts, turmeric and salt. Add at least 3-4 cups of water for the gravy.
- Bring this curry to boil and allow it to simmer on the pan for 10 to 15 minutes on a low flame.
You can serve your bother Puli Kulambu with steamed rice and pickles.