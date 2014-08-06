Just In
Raksha Bandhan 2020: Gongura Chutney Recipe For Rakhi
Rakshabandhan is a special festival marking a strong bond between brothers and sisters. Needless to mentions that food forms the most crucial part of this festival like all others. Sisters love to feed their brothers their favourite food on this day. Taking that into account today we have a special Andhra recipe from our reader Kavitha S who is all set to prepare this favourite recipe of her brother Manivellan S.
Gongura chutney is a famous delicacy of people from Andhra Pradesh. It is prepared with fresh Gongura leaves which is known by different names like sorrel leaves, pulicha keerai in Tamil, Ambad bhaji etc. This special Gongura pachadi is prepared with red chillies and a combination of dals. The oil is put into the recipe in a generous amount which helps to store the pickle for a long time. So, if you are a spice lover, then this pickle recipe is a must-try.
Recipe Courtesy: Kavitha S
You can try this Rakshabandhan special recipe for your brother on the festive occasion. Take a look.
Serves: 4
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
- Oil- 100 ml
- Fenugreek (methi) seeds- 3/4tbsp
- Coriander seeds- 1tbsp
- Urad dal- 1tbsp (preferably black if not use white one)
- Red chilly- 7 to 8
- Green chilly- 1
- Garlic- 4 to 5 cloves
- Gongura leaves- 1 full bunch
- Salt - as per taste
Procedure
1. Wash the leaves and remove the leaves from the stalk. Do not chop it.
2. Heat the kadai and add 2tbsp oil & methi seeds, coriander seeds and red chilly and saute for a minute, then add the dal, green chilli, garlic and saute till it turns red, then take it from the pan and allow it to cool.
3. In the same kadai add the leaves, at one point it changes its colours, saute till the oil oozes (not much but little), allow it cool, now coarsely grind the dal part and add a little salt and grind the leaves completely.
4. Now heat the kadai and another 2tbsp of oil, once heat transfer to the chutney and mix well.
5. Once done, switch off the flame and serve.
Serve this chutney with steamed rice, dosa or idli.