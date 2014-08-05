Rakhi 2020: Kaju Mushroom Masala Recipe For Rakshabandhan Curries Dals oi-Sanchita Chowdhury

Rakshabandhan is just around the corner and we are sure you are gearing up for the celebrations. This year it will be celebrated on 3 August. Like all other Indian festivals, This festival is also known as Rakhi and is also incomplete without the mention of good food. When it comes to treating your brother with the delicacies, you tend to get a little choosy since boys are not fond of all kinds of food and especially vegetables.

So, to do away with the problem of choice, we have a simple yet amazing recipe which will make this Rakshabandhan special for your brother. Kaju mushroom masala is a simple vegetarian recipe which can be prepared with a little effort. Mushroom recipes are not very difficult to prepare. So, you can try out this special kaju mushroom masala for Rakshabandhan.

Take a look at the recipe of kaju mushroom masala and give it a try.

Serves: 3

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Button mushrooms- 1 cup

Onion paste- 2tbsp

Ginger garlic paste- 1tsp

Red chilli powder- 1tsp

Turmeric powder- 1tsp

Curd- 1/2 cup

Cashew paste- 2tbsp

Jeera (cumin) powder- 1tsp

Garam masala powder- 1tsp

Salt- as per taste

Jeera seeds- 1tsp

Cinnamon stick- 1

Cardamom- 4 pods

Oil- 2tbsp

Procedure

1. Wash the mushrooms properly in hot water. Make sure you remove all the dirt.

2. Heat oil in a pan and add jeera seeds, cinnamon stick, cardamoms and fry for a minute.

3. Add onion paste and fry for 3-4 minutes on medium flame.

4. Then add the ginger garlic paste and cook for 2-3 minutes.

5. After that add the turmeric powder, jeera powder, red chilli powder and cashew paste. Cook for another 3-4 minutes.

6. Whisk the curd in a bowl and then pour it into the pan. Stir immediately.

7. Add in the mushrooms, cover and cook for another 6-8 minutes on low flame.

8. Then remove the lid and add water. Let the gravy simmer.

9. Add garam masala powder and switch off the flame.

Kaju mushroom masala is ready to be served. Pair it up with steamed rice or parathas and serve.