Lord Krishna's Favourite Milk Sweets For Janmashtami

This sweet dish is prepared with grated coconut and condensed milk. The thick creamy milk is mixed with grated coconut and then stirred with sugar. It is an awesome treat for the sweet tooth of fasters.

Milk adds a different taste and flavour to the sweets. There are several recipes made with milk such as kheer, sevai, halwa, peda etc. The recipe to make peda is very easy. Here is the easy to make milk recipe, kesar peda.

This milk sweet recipe is ideal for preparing festival food at home because it is a blend of the contemporary and the traditional method. Being a kheer recipe it is a time tested idea for earning accolades and there is also your unique modern touch to it.

Basundi is a special sweet recipe which is very similar to kheer. This indian dessert recipe hails from the state of Maharashtra. The rice is soaked in water, then coarsely ground and cooked in milk with a mix of dry fruits. This sweet recipe is served chilled and is relished by almost everyone who has a sweet tooth.

Phirni is a sweet dish which is very popular in the Northern states of India. It originally hails from Kashmir. It is a milk dessert which is made with rice paste.

A healthy twist added to this phirni recipe is that it is made with jaggery which does not add much calories to your body. The crunch of almonds makes this badam phirni an absolutely delightful treat for your taste-buds.

The best part about this Janmashtami recipe is that it gets cooked in just 30 minutes. If you want to prepare gulab ki kheer in the place of the traditional halwas and khoya recipes, then you are most welcome to. Like all other Janmashtami recipes, gulab ki kheer has plenty of milk, cream and is really sweet.

It is a popular Bengali sweet dish that can be made in different colours. Ideally, chum chum is a plain white coloured sweet that is dipped in sugar syrup. However, saffron is added to get the brown coloured chum chum. Have you ever tried malai chum chum? The Bengali sweet dish is stuffed with malai (cream).

It is nice to prepare Kalakhand even on krishna janmashtami as all the clay pots can be filled with white sweet dish that look like butter filled pots for Krishna as well as a festive delight.

A famous Bengali milk sweet can now be prepared on the occasion of Janmashtami. It consists of soft paneer which is immersed in chilled creamy flavoured milk.

One of the main reasons why people love this milk sweet Rabri is because, it is creamy smooth and tastes its best when chilled. Made out of sweet condensed milk, sugar, spices and nuts, its adds to the beautiful taste pleasing your buds.

This is yet another Bengali milk sweet which is prepared on the festival of Janmasthami. This sweet yogurt is a must try recipe for you to prepare in order to celebrate the birthday of Krishna.

Gopalkala is yet another famous milk sweet recipe you need to try out on Krishna Janmashtami. This popular dessert recipe is named after Krishna himself since it is one of the Lord's favourite foods.

This milk sweet is simple and tasty. The main ingredients which adds to the fine blend of flavours in this Indian dessert is kesar and pista. The main reason why this kheer recipe is ideal for all occasions is that, it can be prepared very easily.

There can be no Janmastami celebration in a Bengali household without a bowl of Shinni (which is offered to Lord Krishna). This milk sweet is made out of low fat milk, fruits and some flavourings.

Sabudana Kheer is an interesting Indian milk sweet recipe. If you have a sweet tooth, then this sweet recipe should be on your list of other sweets you will prepare to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami.