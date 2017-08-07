Just In
Basundi Recipe: How To Make Traditional Basundi
Basundi is a traditional sweet that is prepared for festivals mainly in the states of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat. The basundi is a milk-based sweet and is prepared by reducing the milk to half and adding sugar, elaichi powder and dry fruits to it.
The basundi is usually made for festivals and is also a part of most wedding menus in the state of Gujarat. This sweet is a treat to the tastebuds and can be served either hot or chilled. The basundi is generally served with pooris.
The basundi recipe is quick and easy to make and does not require too much of your kitchen time. Hence, it is a great sweet to be prepared for parties and is an all-time favourite for kids. Try preparing this sweet at home by following our step-by-step procedure with images. Also, have a look at the video below.
BASUNDI RECIPE VIDEO
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Sweets
Serves: 2
-
Full cream milk - 1/2 a litre
Sugar - 3 tbsp
Chopped cashew nuts - 4 tsp
Chopped almonds - 1 tsp
Cardamom powder - 1/2 a tsp
-
1. Pour the milk in a non-stick or a heavy-bottomed pan.
2. Allow the milk to boil and stir continuously to avoid it from burning at the bottom.
3. Allow the milk to reduce to half.
4. Add the sugar and stir for another 2-3 minutes.
5. Add the chopped almonds and cashew nuts.
6. Mix everything well.
7. Add cardamom powder just before turning off the stove; and serve.
- 1. Keep stirring while boiling the milk, so that it doesn’t stick to the sides of the pan.
- 2. The milk must be reduced on a low flame to avoid it from burning.
- 3. The sugar must be added after the milk has reduced, if not, it will not thicken.
- 4. You can add saffron strands to the basundi to add to the flavour.
- Serving Size - 1 cup
- Calories - 398 cal
- Fat - 17 g
- Protein - 14 g
- Carbohydrates - 48 g
- Sugar - 46 g
STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE BASUNDI
