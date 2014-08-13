Just In
Janmashtami 2019: Gulab Ki Kheer Recipe
Janmashtami recipes is meant to be milky, creamy and sweet. If you are thinking of all the traditional recipes, then don't be bothered. Most of us are working and do not have the time to prepare traditional recipes with so much effort. But we can make a simple kheer recipe that will be perfect for janmashtami. Gulab ki kheer is a recipe that is novel and delicious at the same time. This year, in 2019, the festival will be celebrated on 24th August, Saturday.
The best part about this Janmashtami recipe is that it gets cooked in just 30 minutes. If you want to prepare gulab ki kheer in the place of the traditional halwas and khoya recipes, then you are most welcome to. Like all other Janmashtami recipes, gulab ki kheer has plenty of milk, cream and is really sweet.
Serves: 4
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- Milk- 4 cups
- Rice- ¼ cup
- Cardamom powder- 1tsp
- Sugar- 1 cup
- Pistachios- 10
- Raisins- 10
- Rose water- 1tbsp
- Gulkand- 10 gms
- Rose petals- 10-15
Procedure
- Pour milk in a deep bottomed pan. When it starts bubbling, add rice and sugar to the pan.
- Sprinkle cardamom powder from the top and boil the milk for 10 minutes while stirring constantly.
- Boil the milk until the rice becomes soft and breaks.
- Add the pistachios and raisins and simmer the gulab ki kheer for 3-4 minutes on a low flame.
- Now, remove the kheer from the heat and chill it in the refrigerator.
- Add rose water, gulkand and half the rose petals to the kheer. Mix it up nicely.
- Serve gulab ki kheer in silver bowls or glasses. Garnish it with the remaining rose petals.
You must always serve the gulab ki kheer chilled and frozen if possible.