ways to remove dark circles naturally

Don't we all have dark circles? Most of the women we talk to seem to have this complaint. In fact, this is one of the most common problems faced by women today. And no matter how much we sleep, they just keep coming back. Here, we will tell you how to remove dark circles naturally.

With long hours at work, sitting in front of a computer, and the rising amounts of stress that we have to go through, dark circles are bound to happen.

Makeup may help us temporarily, but is that a permanent solution? Not really, since we aim to look good even with no makeup on.

A key tip in avoiding dark circles is to make sure your skin is always hydrated. Like we keep telling you, water is one of the key things to good skin.

There are many reasons for dark circles to occur, like sleep deprivation, stress, unhealthy diet, depression, ageing, and even too much rubbing of the eyes. Sometimes, even too much sleep can cause dark circles.

So, try to stick to the basic eight hours of sleep and avoid looking at your phone before bed.

Also, here are some natural tips for you to avoid dark circles.

1. Tomato:

Tomatoes have a very mild amount of citric acid and are gentle enough to be used in the under-eye area. Fruits with citric acid in them have bleaching properties. For this, take a slice of tomato and place it under your eye. When some of the juice from the tomato is there on the under-eye area, remove the tomato slice and let your skin soak in the tomato juice. Once this is done, wash with plain, cold water. Then, apply an eye cream.

2. Sweet Almond Oil:

Sweet almond oil is rich in vitamin E and acts as an emollient to keep the under-eye area soft and supple. Massage on some sweet almond oil on the under-eye area and leave it on overnight. Wash it off the next morning. The massaging ensures that there is blood circulation in the under-eye area and that helps to prevent dark circles. Be very careful to use only sweet almond oil and not bitter almond oil, as bitter almond oil is used only in aromatherapy and should not be used topically or taken orally.

3. Potato:

For this treatment, you will need to grate the potato and use a cotton ball to apply the juice from the grated potato under your eyes. Once it dries, wash it off. Do this twice a week. Potatoes contain starch, enzymes and vitamin C, which help lighten the skin under the eye and also help to nourish the skin.

4. Green Tea:

For this, put two tea bags in warm water to make the tea bags wet. Then, put them in the freezer. Use the cold tea bags on each eye. Green tea has tannins and astringent properties that help prevent the dilation of blood vessels under the eye, which is one of the main causes for dark circles to appear. Along with this, the cold from the tea bags helps refresh the under-eye area and would also help with puffiness of the eyes in the morning.

5. Cucumber:

Another great remedy to get rid of dark circles is to use cucumbers. This is a gentle remedy and is perfect for people with sensitive skin too. For this, you can either use the cucumber slices directly under the eyes or you can grate the cucumbers and use the juice from them under your eyes. Cucumbers contain a lot of antioxidants that help treat the under-eye circles. They are also good for providing the skin with moisture. So, all of you beauties with dry skin under the eyes, try out this remedy!

6. Lemon Juice:

We all know that lemon juice is the strongest natural bleaching agent. It would work to lighten the skin under the eyes as well. Squeeze out the juice from half a lemon and use a cotton ball to apply the juice under the eye. Be very careful to not get any of the juice inside your eye, as it may sting. Let the juice dry and then wash it off. This can be done every alternate day. The vitamin C in lemon juice helps lighten the area.

7. Milk:

Milk is another great remedy for lightening any skin. Use this for lightening the skin under the eyes by making ice cubes out of milk and use them under the eyes. The lactic acid in milk will gently lighten your skin, while the cold from the ice will refresh the skin and even reduce puffiness. Do this every night before going to bed.

8. Turmeric:

There isn't any skin problem that cannot be solved by turmeric. Turmeric contains antibacterial properties and helps brighten the skin. Use turmeric mixed with almond oil under the eyes. Turmeric is used for many face packs for lightening and brightening the skin. This makes it perfect for the purpose of under-eye circles. While the turmeric is used for brightening the skin under the eyes, the almond oil works to hydrate it and make sure that crow's feet are avoided. Use this remedy twice a week to rid yourself off dark circles completely!

We hope these remedies help you. For more updates, keep following Boldsky!