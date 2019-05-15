Just In
- 8 hrs ago Kangana Ranaut Is All Jet-Set For The Cannes Film Festival And She Wore A Classy Outfit
- 10 hrs ago So, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Begins Her Debut Cannes Film Festival Journey With A Semi-formal Outfit
- 14 hrs ago 12 Bad Habits That Are Ruining Your Skin
- 14 hrs ago Tabu And Rakulpreet Makes Us Want To Spruce Up Our Dress Game With These Power Dresses
Don't Miss
- News SSC MTS 2019 full list of jobs and complete pay scale
- Technology Motorola One Vision, the most affordable punch-hole display unveiled for ₹23,500
- Movies Ranbir Kapoor: Nargis Fakhri Sexier Than Katrina Kaif & Deepika Padukone; My Mom Is Very Fond Of Her
- Sports Injured Sharapova withdraws from French Open
- Automobiles Hero Pleasure Plus 110: Top Things To Know About The New Activa Rival
- Finance Tata Chemicals To Transfer Consumer Business To TGBL; To Be Renamed
- Education HBSE 12th Result 2019 Released: 74.4% Passed
- Travel The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar In Uttar Pradesh
How Alcohol Affects Your Beauty!
Alcohol consumption has become a part of our lives. Remember those weekends that seem incomplete without a touch of alcohol? Yep, that's what we're talking about. Alcohol gradually has made its way into our regular lives and somehow we fail to see how harmful that can be for us in the long run.
They say that too much of anything is bad and this definitely holds true for alcohol. Apart from its effects on health, alcohol can have a huge impact on your skin, hair and your overall appearance as well.
Being a regular drinker can strip your body off the nutrients it needs and affects you adversely. It severely dehydrates your body and can lead to many issues. While it may seem very regal sipping on that liquor, you must understand the ill-effects it comes with.
Skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema are common in heavy drinkers. [1] The best thing you can do is keep yourself hydrated and cut down on that alcohol intake.
In this article, we've discussed the various ways in which alcohol affects your skin, hair and your appearance. Have a look!
1. Dehydrates Your Skin
Dehydration is the first thing you feel when you wake up after a 'fun' night. Regular alcohol consumption severely dehydrates your body [2] and it can lead to dry and rough skin, which can, in turn, cause various skin issues. Keeping your body hydrated is mandatory in such cases. Drink as much water as you can.
2. Worsens Skin Issues
If you are already facing any skin issues such as acne, pimples etc., alcohol will aggravate the situation. The dehydration caused due to alcohol is the main culprit for that. So, if you're battling skin issues, we suggest you reduce your alcohol consumption.
3. Redness In The Skin
Alcohol can lead to inflammation and thus cause redness in the skin. But sometimes the situation can be way worse. Regular consumption of alcohol can lead to a skin condition known as rosacea, which usually leads to redness in the skin. [3] This is one of the adverse effects of alcohol misuse.
4. Puffy Face
You might have noticed that after a night of heavy drinking your face and your undereye area feels puffy. Well, this is one of the after-effects of alcohol consumption that has an effect on your appearance. So, if you don't want a puffy face, you know what you need to do!
5. Early Onset Of Signs Of Ageing
Although ageing is a natural process which we can't run from, excessive consumption of alcohol damages your skin and can lead to premature ageing of the skin . [4] You will notice wrinkles forming on your face and, loose and sagging skin, if you're a regular drinker.
6. Bloats Your Belly
A beer belly is something we all have heard about. Well, that is completely true. Excessive drinking will lead to a bloated belly and therefore, impact your appearance. Beer, whiskey and vodka are the drinks that will lead to not only a bloated belly but a bloated body.
7. Dark Circles
You might think that after a night of heavy drinking you fall asleep as soon as you hit the bed. But that's not the case if you drink regularly and excessively. Excessive consumption of alcohol will definitely compromise your quality of sleep and you might feel sleep deprived [5] and this, in turn, will affect your skin. Your skin loses its natural glow and it leads to dark circles under your eyes.
8. Body Odour
Body odour is another side effect of over-consumption of alcohol. It can enhance your body odour or worse - your body odour could be a result of excessive drinking [6] . So the next time you go for drinks, you might want to consider this fact.
9. Makes Your Hair Dry And Brittle
As discussed earlier, alcohol can dehydrate your body. The dehydration, among other things, makes your scalp dry and affects your hair. Excessive consumption of alcohol makes your hair dry, brittle and prone to damage. Besides, it can also cause itchiness in your scalp and give way to various hair issues.
10. Leads To Hair Loss
The lack of proper hydration in your body also leads to hair loss. Your hair follicles don't get the nourishment it needs and hence the hair becomes dry, brittle and your hair elasticity decreases. Excessive intake of alcohol makes your hair prone to damage and leads to hair fall and hair breakage. [7]
So that sums up how alcohol affects your beauty. These are the reasons why you need to give that bottle a rest and make some lifestyle changes. But along with that, you need to drink plenty of water and follow a proper diet that gives your body all the nutrients it needs.
- [1] Higgins, E. M., & VIVIER, A. D. (1992). Invited review: alcohol and the skin.Alcohol and Alcoholism,27(6), 595-602.
- [2] ROBERTS, K. E. (1963). Mechanism of dehydration following alcohol ingestion.Archives of internal medicine,112(2), 154-157.
- [3] Alinia, H., Tuchayi, S. M., Patel, N. U., Patel, N., Awosika, O., Bahrami, N., ... & Feldman, S. R. (2018). Rosacea Triggers: Alcohol and Smoking.Dermatologic clinics,36(2), 123-126.
- [4] Schou, A. L., Mølbak, M. L., Schnor, P., Grønbæk, M., & Tolstrup, J. S. (2017). Alcohol consumption, smoking and development of visible age-related signs: a prospective cohort study.J Epidemiol Community Health,71(12), 1177-1184.
- [5] Park, S. Y., Oh, M. K., Lee, B. S., Kim, H. G., Lee, W. J., Lee, J. H., … Kim, J. Y. (2015). The Effects of Alcohol on Quality of Sleep.Korean journal of family medicine,36(6), 294–299. doi:10.4082/kjfm.2015.36.6.294
- [6] Senol, M., & Fireman, P. (1999). Body odor in dermatologic diagnosis.Cutis,63(2), 107-111.
- [7] Gatherwright, J., Liu, M. T., Amirlak, B., Gliniak, C., Totonchi, A., & Guyuron, B. (2013). The contribution of endogenous and exogenous factors to male alopecia: a study of identical twins.Plastic and reconstructive surgery,131(5), 794e-801e.