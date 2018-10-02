6 Best Coconut Oil Remedies To Get Rid Of Dark Circles Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Dark circles under our eyes are nothing new, especially in today's age. The delicate skin under your eyes turning dark can bring down your whole look.

Dark circles can be contributed to factors such as stress, lack of sleep, awfully long hours in front of TV and computers, hormonal issues, environmental issues and excessive smoking and drinking.

Instead of going for the expensive products and salon treatments, you can take the help of natural ingredients to deal with the issue, more specifically coconut oil.

Coconut oil is a wonderful natural ingredient that can combat various skin issues including dark circles. Coconut oil seeps deep into the skin and keeps it hydrated. It thus helps to combat dead and dull skin that leads to dark circles. [1]

Moreover, it has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe and calm the skin. It also protects the skin from sun damage and keeps the skin healthy. [2]

Given below are the ways to use coconut oil to treat dark circles.

1. Coconut Oil Massage

Massaging your under eye area with coconut oil not only removes the dark circles but also reduces the puffiness under your eyes.

Ingredient

Virgin coconut oil (as required)

Method of use

Wash your face and pat dry.

Take some virgin coconut oil on your fingertips.

Gently massage the coconut oil on your under eye area in circular motions for about 5 minutes before you go to bed.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning.

Repeat this remedy every alternate day to see the desired result.

2. Coconut Oil And Almond Oil

Coconut oil and almond oil together makes up for an effective blend to keep the skin hydrated, soft and supple and thus reduce dark circles. [3]

Ingredients

1 tsp coconut oil

1 tsp almond oil

Method of use

Mix both the oils together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your under eye area before you go to bed.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the desired result.

3. Coconut Oil & Turmeric

Turmeric will soothe and brighten the skin while coconut oil will keep the skin moisturised. [4] This blend, therefore, effectively helps to treat dark circles.

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

A pinch of turmeric

Method of use

In a bowl, mix both the ingredients together.

Apply this mixture under your eyes.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Wipe it off using a cotton pad.

Rinse it off using water afterwards.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the desired result.

4. Coconut Oil And Lavender Essential Oil

Lavender essential oil has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that soothe the skin and prevent free radical damage. [5] Therefore, when combined with coconut oil, it helps to reduce dark circles and puffiness under the eyes.

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

Few drops of lavender essential oil

Method of use

In a bowl, take the coconut oil.

Add the lavender oil in it and mix them together well.

Gently massage the mixture under your eyes in circular motions for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on for 2-3 hours.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat this remedy every day for the desired result.

5. Coconut Oil, Potato And Cucumber

Potato has bleaching properties that help lighten the dark circles, while cucumber has a cooling and hydrating effect on the skin and helps to reduce the dark circles as well as the swelling under your eyes. [6]

Ingredients

1 tsp coconut oil

1 potato

1 cucumber

Method of use

Peel the potato and cucumber and chop them into small pieces.

Blend them together to get a smooth paste.

Gently massage this paste under your eyes in circular motions for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water and pat dry.

Now apply the coconut oil under your eyes.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning using cold water.

Repeat this remedy every alternate day to see the desired result.

6. Coconut Oil, Honey And Lemon Juice

Honey acts as a natural humectant and locks the moisture in your skin to make it soft and supple. [7] Lemon lightens and brightens the skin to reduce the appearance of dark circles. [8] Milk and gram flour help in exfoliating and cleansing the skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp coconut oil

½ tsp honey

Few drops of lemon juice

2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp full-fat milk

2 tbsp gram flour

Method of use

In a bowl, mix the gram flour and turmeric powder together.

Warm up the coconut oil a little and add it into the bowl and give it a stir.

Next, add milk and honey in it.

Lastly, add the lemon juice and mix everything together well to make a paste.

Apply the paste evenly under your eyes.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Wipe it off using a wet cotton pad.

Rinse the area using water later.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week for the desired result.

View Article References [1] Agero, A. L., & Verallo-Rowell, V. M. (2004). A randomized double-blind controlled trial comparing extra virgin coconut oil with mineral oil as a moisturizer for mild to moderate xerosis.Dermatitis,15(3), 109-116. [2] Varma, S. R., Sivaprakasam, T. O., Arumugam, I., Dilip, N., Raghuraman, M., Pavan, K. B., … Paramesh, R. (2018).Invitroanti-inflammatory and skin protective properties of Virgin coconut oil.Journal of traditional and complementary medicine,9(1), 5–14. doi:10.1016/j.jtcme.2017.06.012 [3] Ahmad, Z. (2010). The uses and properties of almond oil.Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice,16(1), 10-12. [4] Vaughn, A. R., Branum, A., & Sivamani, R. K. (2016). Effects of turmeric (Curcuma longa) on skin health: A systematic review of the clinical evidence.Phytotherapy Research,30(8), 1243-1264. [5] Cardia, G., Silva-Filho, S. E., Silva, E. L., Uchida, N. S., Cavalcante, H., Cassarotti, L. L., … Cuman, R. (2018). Effect of Lavender(Lavandula angustifolia)Essential Oil on Acute Inflammatory Response.Evidence-based complementary and alternative medicine : eCAM,2018, 1413940. doi:10.1155/2018/1413940 [6] Mukherjee, P. K., Nema, N. K., Maity, N., & Sarkar, B. K. (2013). Phytochemical and therapeutic potential of cucumber.Fitoterapia,84, 227-236. [7] Burlando, B., & Cornara, L. (2013). Honey in dermatology and skin care: a review.Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology,12(4), 306-313. [8] Smit, N., Vicanova, J., & Pavel, S. (2009). The hunt for natural skin whitening agents.International journal of molecular sciences,10(12), 5326–5349. doi:10.3390/ijms10125326