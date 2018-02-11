Everyday Habits That Cause Dark Circles Under Your Eyes

Dark circles is an exceedingly common skin problem that women of different age groups are plagued with. This under-eye condition can make a person's skin appear dull and lifeless.

A variety of factors like hormonal changes, health-related issues, unbalanced diet, etc., can cause darkening of the skin under your eyes.

However, more often than not, unappealing dark circles are caused by our own habits. Yep, you read that right! From the way you sleep to the way in which you remove your makeup, it can affect the condition of the skin under your eyes.

Today, at Boldsky, we've listed some of those everyday habits that cause under-eye dark circles.

Put an end to the below-stated habits to be able to witness a visible change in the appearance of the skin under your eyes.

Take a look at these skin-damaging everyday habits here:

Note: Dark circles may be a sign of an underlying health issue as well and that is why it is recommended to consult with a specialist before making any lifestyle change.

1. Lack Of Sleep Lack of sleep results in slower circulation of blood, which in turn causes dark circles under your eyes. This is one of the most common factors for not just dark circles but various other skin-related problems. 2. Not Removing Eye Makeup This is another common everyday habit that may be contributing to your under-eye concern. Not removing eye makeup properly before going to bed can cause darkening of the skin under your eyes. 3. Dehydration Several studies have found that there is a link between dehydration and dark circles. Dehydration is known to make dark circles more obvious and also make the skin around the eyes appear dry and rough. 4. Rubbing Your Eyes Too Much This is another common habit that can damage the skin under your eyes and cause discolouration. Since the delicate skin under your eyes is prone to damage, rubbing it can cause inflammatory reactions and lead to skin darkening. 5. Exposure To Sunlight Exposure to direct sunlight can adversely affect the state of your delicate under-eye skin. It can cause skin discolouration and premature signs of ageing to appear. To prevent that from happening, dab sunscreen under your eyes to make sure that it is well-protected from the sun. 6. Washing With Hot Water As you may already know that the skin around your eyes is highly sensitive and thin, washing it with hot water can lead to pigmentation. This is another common habit that can have a negative impact on the skin under your eyes, thereby leading to stubborn dark circles. 7. Abrasive Makeup Removal Do you remove eye makeup in a rigorous manner? If so, then you may be causing damage to the skin under your eyes, leading to discolouration. Always remove makeup in a gentle manner to prevent any damage. 8. Sleeping On Your Stomach Sleeping on your stomach can cause fluid retention under your eyes, thereby leading to unsightly and prominent dark circles. So, to avoid that, try sleeping on your left side to promote blood circulation and prevent problems such as dark circles and puffy eyes. 9. Poor Application Of Eye Care Products Lastly, poor application of eye creams can also cause skin darkening under your eyes. For instance, smearing or slathering cream under your eyes can cause damage to the thin skin. That is why, it is wise to dab any product onto your under-eye skin for better absorption and effective results.